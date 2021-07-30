Log in
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund :  Model.FileType pdf Jul 2021

07/30/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
ABERDEEN FUNDS DISTRIBUTION NOTICE

Aberdeen Funds

Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.

Investor Relations

1900 Market Street, Suite 200

1-800-522-5465

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)

Each closed-end fund listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") announced today that it paid on July 30, 2021, a distribution to all shareholders of record as of July 23, 2021 (ex-dividend date July 22, 2021).

Under U.S. tax rules applicable to the Funds, the amount and character of distributable income for each fiscal year can be finally determined only as of the end of the Funds' fiscal year. However, under Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and related Rules, the Funds may be required to indicate to shareholders the estimated source of certain distributions to shareholders.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the sources of the distributions for purposes of Section 19 of the 1940 Act and the rules adopted thereunder. The tables have been computed based on generally accepted accounting principles. The tables include estimated amounts and percentages for the current distributions paid this month as well as for the cumulative distributions paid relating to fiscal year to date, from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains; and return of capital. The estimated compositions of the distributions may vary because the estimated composition may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies.

The Funds' estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year to date are as follows:

Estimated Amounts of Current Distribution per Share

Fund

CUSIP

Distribution

Net Investment

Net Realized

Net Realized

Return of

Ticker

Amount

Income

Short-Term

Long-Term

Capital

Gains**

Gains

ACP

003057106

$

0.10

$0.0810

81%

-

-

-

-

$0.0190

19%

AGD

00302M106

$

0.065

$0.0650

100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

AOD

00326L100

$

0.0575

$0.0575

100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

AWP

00302L108

$

0.04

$0.0144

36%

-

-

-

-

$0.0256

64%

FCO

003013109

$

0.07

$0.0259

37%

-

-

-

-

$0.0441

63%

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per Share

Fiscal Year to

Net

Net

Fund

CUSIP

Date

Net Investment

Realized

Realized

Return of

Ticker

Distribution

Income

Short-Term

Long-Term

Capital

Amount*

Gains**

Gains

ACP

003057106

$

0.90

$0.7290

81%

-

-

-

-

$0.1710

19%

AGD

00302M106

$

0.585

$0.5850

100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

AOD

00326L100

$

0.5175

$0.5175

100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

AWP

00302L108

$

0.36

$0.1296

36%

-

-

-

-

$0.2304

64%

FCO

003013109

$

0.63

$0.2331

37%

-

-

-

-

$0.3969

63%

  • ACP,AGD,AOD,AWP and FCO have a 10/31 fiscal year end.
  • includes currency gains.

Where the estimated amounts above show a portion of the distribution to be a "Return of Capital," it means that Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in a Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's current distributions.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021 will be made after year- end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Circular 230 disclosure:To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the U.S. Treasury, we inform you that any U.S. tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.aberdeenstandard.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter/fund-centre/closed-end-funds

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 20:59:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
