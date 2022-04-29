Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund : Fund Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders (04/29/2022)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
ABRDN U.S. CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
(Philadelphia, April 29, 2022) - The following abrdn U.S.Closed-End Fundsannounced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on April 28, 2022. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")
As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FAX had outstanding 247,695,768 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 or private preferred stock. 67.15% of outstanding common stock and 100% of the outstanding private preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
Stephen Bird
|
160,599,800
|
4,814,607
|
2,266,926
To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
151,680,181
|
13,633,654
|
2,367,498
|
William Potter
|
151,370,248
|
13,878,494
|
2,432,591
For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
Moritz Sell
|
2,000,000
|
0
|
0
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")
As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FCO had outstanding 9,220,688 shares of common stock. 64.87% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
Radhika Ajmera
|
5,577,132
|
269,354
|
134,484
To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
5,642,769
|
218,373
|
119,828
|
William Potter
|
5,658,379
|
211,529
|
111,062
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")
As of the record date, March 4, 2022, IAF had outstanding 24,149,126 shares of common stock. 71.16% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
Moritz Sell
|
16,362,802
|
487,610
|
334,670
To approve the continuation of Term for three Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
Moritz Sell
|
16,350,171
|
521,275
|
313,636
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
16,262,145
|
619,811
|
303,126
|
William Potter
|
16,218,675
|
654,959
|
311,448
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")
As of the record date, March 4, 2022, ACP had outstanding 23,352,890 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 75.54% of outstanding common stock and 63.45% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Stephen Bird
|
18,151,420
|
698,660
For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Trustee to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
Nancy Yao Maasbach
|
1,015,211
|
127,691
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")
As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AGD had outstanding 12,549,581 shares of common stock. 79.26% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Gerald Malone
|
9,357,683
|
589,516
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")
As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 82.43% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Gerald Malone
|
78,312,792
|
8,593,480
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")
As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 72.13% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Gerald Malone
|
58,923,404
|
2,681,983
In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact:Investor.Relations@abrdn.com
https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter/fund-centre/closed-end-funds
# # #