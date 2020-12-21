Log in
ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. : Announces Distribution

12/21/2020 | 04:24pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JEQ) (the "Fund"), a closed-end equity fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US$0.43469 per share on January 8, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of December 31, 2020 (ex-dividend date December 30, 2020).  This distribution is comprised of $0.06128 per share of net investment income and $0.37341 net realized long-term capital gains.

In January 2021, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to stockholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2020 calendar year.   

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE under the symbol "JEQ".

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. 

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenjeq.com

