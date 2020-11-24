Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc.    JEQ

ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC.

(JEQ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. : Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets

11/24/2020 | 04:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please see below for links to each of the Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. closed-end monthly factsheets including performance and portfolio composition as of October 31, 2020. 

Equity Funds
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. ("AEF") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. ("JEQ") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD") Factsheet 
The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN") Factsheet

Fixed Income Funds
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP") Factsheet

Property Funds
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP") Factsheet

Important Information
In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results. 

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-standard-investments-inc-announces-release-of-us-closed-end-funds-monthly-factsheets-301180108.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC.
04:24pABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS INC. : Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds ..
PR
11/20ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND : October 2020 fund update
PU
10/26ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS INC. : Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds ..
PR
09/22ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS INC. : Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ