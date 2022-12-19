Advanced search
    NII   GB0006048770

ABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(NII)
2022-12-19
560.00 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust: Interim results update video

12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
Kristy Fong, manager of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust, in this video presentation discusses the Trust's recently released interim results. Kristy provides an update on performance, before considering the outlook for the Trust and the region going forward.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust plc published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 50,1 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net income 2022 40,6 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net Debt 2022 20,2 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 317 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 6,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Hughes Chairman
Rebecca Donaldson Independent Non-Executive Director
David Robert Simpson Senior Independent Director
Andrew Stephen Robson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-9.68%385
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.69%4 226
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-39.05%46