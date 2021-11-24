Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/24 09:08:08 am
1448 GBX   -0.28%
08:56aAberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
10/25ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/23ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

11/24/2021 | 08:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (‘the Company’) announces that Richard Davidson, a non-executive director and chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive director and chairman of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company plc which was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market today.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
08:56aAberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
10/25ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/23ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/20ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/13ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/09ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/05ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/04ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
07/28ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/27ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
More news