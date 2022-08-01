Log in
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:15 2022-08-01 am EDT
1273.00 GBX   +0.24%
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/01/2022 | 11:02am EDT
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person Patricia Dimond
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status Director
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial Instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification Code SEDOL: 0006655
Nature of transaction Purchase
Date Of Transaction 01 August 2022
Price (s) 1275.10
Volume(s) 4,000
Aggregated information N/A
Place Of Transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Currency GBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification 4,000
Contact Michael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification 01 August 2022

© PRNewswire 2022
