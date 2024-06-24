Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company achieves a net asset value total return (with dividends reinvested) greater than that of the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding Investment Companies (NSCI (XIC))) over the long term. It aims to achieve its objective by investing in securities of companies that are or that would be constituents of the Numis Smaller Companies Index (Excluding Investment Companies). The Company also aims to achieve its objective by investing in small United Kingdom quoted companies. It invests in various sectors, such as technology, telecommunications, health care, financials, real estate, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, basic materials and energy. Its investment manager is Aberforth Partners LLP.

Sector Investment Trusts