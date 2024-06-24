The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Patricia Dimond

 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800GZ9WC73A92Q326

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Financial Instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

SEDOL: 0006655

Nature of transaction

Purchase by Director and Sale of same amount of shares by person closely associated.

Date Of Transaction

24 June 2024

Price (s)

 

Sale at 1511.56p and Purchase at 1514.0632p

Volume(s)

 

984

Aggregated information

N/A

Place Of Transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

 

5 - Total holding following this notification

10,008

 

Contact

Michael Campbell

 

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Date of Notification

24 June 2024

 