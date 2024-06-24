The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Patricia Dimond
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800GZ9WC73A92Q326
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial Instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
SEDOL: 0006655
Nature of transaction
Purchase by Director and Sale of same amount of shares by person closely associated.
Date Of Transaction
24 June 2024
Price (s)
Sale at 1511.56p and Purchase at 1514.0632p
Volume(s)
984
Aggregated information
N/A
Place Of Transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification
10,008
Contact
Michael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification
24 June 2024