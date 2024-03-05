Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
March 05, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.
The table below shows the results of the poll.
Resolution
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld
1 That the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 be adopted.
51,509,692
95.79%
2,261,913
4.21%
53,771,605
4,777
2 That the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 be approved.
53,726,304
99.96%
22,271
0.04%
53,748,575
27,807
3That a final dividend of 28.55p per share and a special dividend of 9.00p per share be approved.
53,772,348
100.00%
394
0.00%
53,772,742
3,640
4 That Richard Davidson be re-elected as a Director.
53,398,026
99.33%
361,679
0.67%
53,759,705
16,677
5That Jaz Bains be re-elected as a Director.
53,750,293
99.99%
4,973
0.01%
53,755,266
21,116
6That Patricia Dimond be re-elected as a Director.
53,749,907
99.99%
5,359
0.01%
53,755,266
21,116
7That Victoria Stewart be re-elected as a Director.
53,750,720
99.99%
4,546
0.01%
53,755,266
21,116
8That Martin Warner be re-elected as a Director.
53,754,027
100.00%
1,239
0.00%
53,755,266
21,116
9 That Johnston Carmichael LLP be
re-appointed as Independent Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Financial Statements are laid before the Company.
53,744,673
99.98%
13,161
0.02%
53,757,834
18,548
10 That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Independent Auditor for the year to 31 December 2024.
53,754,871
99.98%
13,250
0.02%
53,768,121
8,261
11 That the aggregate
annual amount of fees
that can be paid to the
Directors of the Company
shall, in accordance with
Article 117, be increased
to £250,000.
53,700,098
99.88%
65,381
0.12%
53,765,479
10,903
12 That the Company be authorised to buy back Ordinary Shares.
53,572,836
99.64%
194,748
0.36%
53,767,584
8,798
Notes
A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
Resolutions 1 to 11 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 12 was a special resolution.
The total votes cast represented 63.84% of the 84,234,605 Ordinary Shares in issue at 1 March 2024.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk.The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve a net asset value total return (with dividends reinvested) greater than that of the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding Investment Companies) (NSCI (XIC) or benchmark) over the long term. The Trust aims to achieve its objective by investing in securities of companies that are or that would be constituents of the Numis Smaller Companies Index (Excluding Investment Companies). It also aims to achieve its objective by investing in small United Kingdom quoted companies. The Trust invests in various sectors, such as technology, telecommunications, health care, financials, real estate, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, basic materials and energy. The Trust's alternative investment fund manager is Aberforth Partners LLP.