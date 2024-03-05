Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

Resolution Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld 1 That the Report and

Financial Statements for

the year ended 31

December 2023 be

adopted. 51,509,692 95.79% 2,261,913 4.21% 53,771,605 4,777 2 That the Directors’

Remuneration Report for

the year ended 31

December 2023 be

approved. 53,726,304 99.96% 22,271 0.04% 53,748,575 27,807 3 That a final dividend of

28.55p per share and a

special dividend of 9.00p

per share be approved. 53,772,348 100.00% 394 0.00% 53,772,742 3,640 4 That Richard Davidson be

re-elected as a Director. 53,398,026 99.33% 361,679 0.67% 53,759,705 16,677 5 That Jaz Bains be

re-elected as a Director. 53,750,293 99.99% 4,973 0.01% 53,755,266 21,116 6 That Patricia Dimond be

re-elected as a Director. 53,749,907 99.99% 5,359 0.01% 53,755,266 21,116 7 That Victoria Stewart be

re-elected as a Director. 53,750,720 99.99% 4,546 0.01% 53,755,266 21,116 8 That Martin Warner be

re-elected as a Director. 53,754,027 100.00% 1,239 0.00% 53,755,266 21,116 9 That Johnston

Carmichael LLP be re-appointed as

Independent Auditor of

the Company to hold

office until the

conclusion of the next

Annual General Meeting

at which the Financial

Statements are laid

before the Company. 53,744,673 99.98% 13,161 0.02% 53,757,834 18,548

10 That the Audit

Committee be

authorised to determine

the remuneration of the

Independent Auditor for

the year to 31 December

2024. 53,754,871 99.98% 13,250 0.02% 53,768,121 8,261 11 That the aggregate annual amount of fees that can be paid to the Directors of the Company shall, in accordance with Article 117, be increased to £250,000. 53,700,098 99.88% 65,381 0.12% 53,765,479 10,903 12 That the Company be

authorised to buy back

Ordinary Shares. 53,572,836 99.64% 194,748 0.36% 53,767,584 8,798

Notes

A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution. Resolutions 1 to 11 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 12 was a special resolution. The total votes cast represented 63.84% of the 84,234,605 Ordinary Shares in issue at 1 March 2024 .

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk . The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Contact

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

5 March 2024