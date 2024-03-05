Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

 

Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024

 

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2024 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.  

 

The table below shows the results of the poll.

 

Resolution

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)

 

 

 

Votes Withheld

1   That the Report and
    Financial Statements for
     the year ended 31
     December 2023 be
     adopted.

 

 

51,509,692

 

 

95.79%

 

 

2,261,913

 

 

4.21%

 

 

53,771,605

 

 

4,777

 

 

2   That the Directors’
     Remuneration Report for
     the year ended 31
     December 2023 be
     approved.

 

 

53,726,304

 

 

 

99.96%

 

 

22,271

 

 

0.04%

 

 

53,748,575

 

 

27,807

3   That a final dividend of
     28.55p per share and a
     special dividend of 9.00p
     per share be approved.

 

53,772,348

 

 

100.00%

 

394

 

0.00%

 

53,772,742

 

3,640

4   That Richard Davidson be
     re-elected as a Director. 

53,398,026

99.33%

361,679

0.67%

53,759,705

16,677

5   That Jaz Bains be
     re-elected as a Director.  

53,750,293

99.99%

4,973

0.01%

53,755,266

21,116

6   That Patricia Dimond be
     re-elected as a Director.  

53,749,907

99.99%

5,359

0.01%

53,755,266

21,116

7   That Victoria Stewart be
      re-elected as a Director.

53,750,720

99.99%

4,546

0.01%

53,755,266

21,116

8   That Martin Warner be
     re-elected as a Director.

53,754,027

100.00%

1,239

0.00%

53,755,266

21,116

9  That Johnston
     Carmichael LLP be

     re-appointed as
     Independent Auditor of
     the Company to hold
     office until the
     conclusion of the next
     Annual General Meeting
     at which the Financial
     Statements are laid
     before the Company.

 

 

53,744,673

 

 

 

99.98%

 

 

13,161

 

 

 

 

0.02%

 

 

53,757,834

 

 

 

 

18,548

10 That the Audit
      Committee be
      authorised to determine
      the remuneration of the
      Independent Auditor for
      the year to 31 December
      2024.

 

 

53,754,871

 

 

99.98%

 

 

13,250

 

 

0.02%

 

 

53,768,121

 

 

8,261

11 That the aggregate

      annual amount of fees

      that can be paid to the

      Directors of the Company

      shall, in accordance with

      Article 117, be increased

      to £250,000.

 

 

53,700,098

 

 

99.88%

 

 

65,381

 

 

0.12%

 

 

53,765,479

 

 

10,903

12 That the Company be
      authorised to buy back
      Ordinary Shares.

53,572,836

99.64%

194,748

0.36%

53,767,584

8,798

 

 

Notes

  1. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
  3. Resolutions 1 to 11 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 12 was a special resolution.
  4. The total votes cast represented 63.84% of the 84,234,605 Ordinary Shares in issue at 1 March 2024.

 

 

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk.  The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

Contact 

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

 

5 March 2024

 

 

 

 