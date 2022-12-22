Advanced search
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:00 2022-12-22 am EST
1303.00 GBX   +0.23%
12/02Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/25UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

12/22/2022 | 08:02am EST
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 28 December 2022, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the year ending 31 December 2022.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 27 January 2023. 

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

22 December 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
