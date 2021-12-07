Log in
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12/07/2021 | 11:34am EST
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 07 December 2021, at a price of 1439.0901p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 88,048,266 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 674,800 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© PRNewswire 2021
