  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

01/11/2022 | 11:38am EST
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 70,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 11 January 2022, at a price of 1481.9485p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 87,778,266 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 944,800 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© PRNewswire 2022
