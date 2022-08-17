Log in
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-17 am EDT
1260.00 GBX   -0.32%
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/17/2022 | 11:44am EDT
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 March 2022 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 17 August 2022, at a price of 1261.5191p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 86,521,716 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 926,550 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


