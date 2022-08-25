Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
1184.00 GBX   +0.68%
12:10pAberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/24Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/22Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/25/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 March 2022 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 29,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 25 August 2022, at a price of 1187.4184p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 86,301,216 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 1,147,050 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
12:10pAberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/24Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/22Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/19Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/18Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/17Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/16Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/15Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/11Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/08Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news