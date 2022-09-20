Advanced search
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-20 am EDT
1176.00 GBX   -0.34%
11:59aAberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/16Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/14Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

09/20/2022 | 11:59am EDT
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 March 2022 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 70,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 20 September 2022, at a price of 1,181.6668p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 85,807,716 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 1,640,550 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© PRNewswire 2022
