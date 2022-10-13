Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
1088.00 GBX   +1.87%
11:52aAberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR
10/07Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc Appoints Mr. Jaz Bains as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, Effective from 10 October 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

10/13/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 March 2022 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 35,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 13 October 2022, at a price of 1,070.2857p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 85,550,716 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 1,897,550 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
11:52aAberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR
10/07Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc Appoints Mr. Jaz Bains as an Independent Non-Exec..
CI
10/06Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/05Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/29Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/28Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/26Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/20Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/16Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news