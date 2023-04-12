Advanced search
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

04/12/2023 | 10:54am EDT
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2023 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 25,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 12 April 2023, at a price of 1,226.5775p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 84,839,605 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 410,000 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© PRNewswire 2023
