Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/18 11:20:49 am
1214 GBX   +1.17%
11:07aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/04ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Statement re Closed Period Update
PR
2020ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Statement re Closed Period
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberforth Smaller Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

01/18/2021 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 March 2020 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 18 January 2021, at a price of 1216p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 88,773,066 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 760,000 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
11:07aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/04ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Statement re Closed Period Update
PR
2020ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Statement re Closed Period
PR
2020ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2020ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2020ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2020ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2020ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2020ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2020ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ