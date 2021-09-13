Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/13 11:35:27 am
1572 GBX   +0.26%
11:43aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/09ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/05ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberforth Smaller Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/13/2021 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 45,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 13 September 2021, at a price of 1573.9857p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 88,403,066 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 320,000 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
11:43aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/09ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/05ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/04ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
07/28ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/27ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
07/27Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc Announces an Interim Dividend for the Y..
CI
07/27ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
07/01ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Statement re Closed Period Update
PR
06/28ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Statement re Closed Period
PR
More news