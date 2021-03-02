Log in
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/02
10:15aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Directorate Change
10:03aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Result of AGM
02/11ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Aberforth Smaller Trust : Directorate Change

03/02/2021 | 10:15am EST
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Directorate Change

As previously announced on 29 January 2021, Richard Rae, who has been a non-executive Director since January 2012, retired as a Director of the Company and member of its Audit Committee at the Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2021.

Victoria Stewart, an existing non- executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee on 2 March 2021, upon conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries (Tel: 0131 220 0733)

2 March 2021

© PRNewswire 2021
