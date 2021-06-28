Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/28 06:11:04 am
1548.055 GBX   +0.00%
06:16aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Statement re Closed Period
PR
06/18ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/16ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberforth Smaller Trust : Statement re Closed Period

06/28/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from today, 28 June 2021, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2021.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares for cancellation during the mandatory closed period which is expected to end on or around 27 July 2021. 

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

28 June 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
06:16aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Statement re Closed Period
PR
06/18ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/16ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/01ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/02ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Directorate Change
PR
03/02ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Result of AGM
PR
02/11ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/04ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Annual Financial Report
PR
01/29ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Dividend Declaration
PR
01/29ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST  : Final Results
PR
More news