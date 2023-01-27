Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc
  News
  Summary
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-01-27 am EST
1390.00 GBX   +1.02%
01/03Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period Update
PR
2022Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period
PR
2022Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Aberforth Smaller beats benchmark in 2022; ups payout

01/27/2023 | 01:24pm EST
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC - investor in companies with market capitalisation below GBP1.6 billion - Net asset value total return in 2022 amounts to negative 10%, beating Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment trusts) total return of 18%. Net asset value per share declines 12% to 1,465.67 pence from 1,674.35p. Total dividend for year increases 11% to 39.00p from 35.20p.

Current stock price: 1,384.90p

12-month change: down 3.3%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 382 M 472 M 472 M
Net income 2021 368 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2021 83,0 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,53x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 1 174 M 1 454 M 1 452 M
EV / Sales 2020 -5,68x
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,2%
Technical analysis trends ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,76
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard Davidson Chairman
Julia Le Blan Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Russell Warner Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Katharine Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia Dimond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC4.08%1 452
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.84%4 654
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP16.67%52