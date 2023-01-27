Aberforth Smaller beats benchmark in 2022; ups payout

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC - investor in companies with market capitalisation below GBP1.6 billion - Net asset value total return in 2022 amounts to negative 10%, beating Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment trusts) total return of 18%. Net asset value per share declines 12% to 1,465.67 pence from 1,674.35p. Total dividend for year increases 11% to 39.00p from 35.20p.

Current stock price: 1,384.90p

12-month change: down 3.3%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

