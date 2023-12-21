Aberforth Smaller Cos Trust PLC - invests in UK smaller companies looking to outperform the Numis Smaller Cos Index - Says that starting December 31, it will enter into a closed period until it releases its results for 2023. The company adds that it may "may continue to buy back its ordinary shares for cancellation during the mandatory closed period" which it says is expected to end on or around 31 January 31.
Current stock price: 1,360.00 pence, down 0.6% on Thursday
12-month change: up 4.6%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor
