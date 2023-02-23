Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
2023-02-23
1330.00 GBX   +0.30%
10:56aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
02/09ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

02/23/2023 | 10:56am EST
Friday 24 February 
Caledonian Trust PLCAGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLCAGM
Monday 27 February 
Bonhill Group PLCGM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLCAGM
Diversified Energy Co PLCGM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLCAGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLCAGM
Tuesday 28 February 
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLCAGM
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCGM re initial public offering vote
Cora Gold LtdGM re equity fundraising
Edge Performance VCT PLCGM re voluntary liquidation
Hambro Perks Acquisition Co LtdEGM business combination extension
Image Scan Holdings PLCAGM
Kavango Resources PLCGM re approving the issue of the Warrants 
Ncondezi Energy LtdEGM re change of name
Newmark Security PLCAGM
Reabold Resources PLCGM re capital reduction
Watkin Jones PLCAGM
Wednesday 1 March 
Atlantic Lithium LtdEGM re remuneration arrangement
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLCAGM
Paragon Banking Group PLCAGM
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co LtdAGM
Thursday 2 March 
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLCAGM
Chenavari Toro Income Fund LtdAGM
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLCAGM
Victorian Plumbing Group PLCAGM
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 0.30% 1330 Delayed Quote.0.30%
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED 0.86% 37.8724 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BONHILL GROUP PLC -6.67% 7 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
CHENAVARI TORO INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.00% 0.48 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
CORA GOLD LIMITED 1.22% 4.15 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 0.59% 102.7 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC 0.24% 65.556 Delayed Quote.10.10%
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED -1.93% 1015 Delayed Quote.0.50%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 1.7 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC 14.39% 1.1725 Delayed Quote.-24.07%
NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED -1.94% 0.858 Delayed Quote.40.00%
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC -7.33% 41.7 Delayed Quote.36.36%
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC -1.52% 54.56 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC 1.28% 591.5 Delayed Quote.3.64%
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC -1.09% 226 Delayed Quote.14.25%
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC -3.17% 0.2324 Delayed Quote.17.07%
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC -0.83% 83.8 Delayed Quote.3.55%
VICTORIAN PLUMBING GROUP PLC 0.62% 81.7 Delayed Quote.5.45%
WATKIN JONES PLC 0.52% 97.7 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
Financials
Sales 2022 -143 M -172 M -172 M
Net income 2022 -157 M -189 M -189 M
Net Debt 2022 73,3 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,30x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 1 132 M 1 365 M 1 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
EV / Sales 2022 -8,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,2%
Duration : Period :
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,26
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard Davidson Chairman
Julia Le Blan Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Russell Warner Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Katharine Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia Dimond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC0.30%1 365
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC4.67%4 450
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-2.69%338
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP3.60%46