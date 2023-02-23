UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
TESLA, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Education
In Vino Veritas
Let's all cycle!
Fintechs
Europe's family businesses
Gold and Silver
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Strategic Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Smart City
Boats
The Vegan Market
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc
News
Summary
ASL
GB0000066554
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
(ASL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
11:13:20 2023-02-23 am EST
1330.00
GBX
+0.30%
10:56a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
02/09
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
02/23/2023 | 10:56am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Friday 24 February
Caledonian Trust PLC
AGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC
AGM
Monday 27 February
Bonhill Group PLC
GM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLC
AGM
Diversified Energy Co PLC
GM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLC
AGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLC
AGM
Tuesday 28 February
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLC
AGM
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC
GM re initial public offering vote
Cora Gold Ltd
GM re equity fundraising
Edge Performance VCT PLC
GM re voluntary liquidation
Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd
EGM business combination extension
Image Scan Holdings PLC
AGM
Kavango Resources PLC
GM re approving the issue of the Warrants
Ncondezi Energy Ltd
EGM re change of name
Newmark Security PLC
AGM
Reabold Resources PLC
GM re capital reduction
Watkin Jones PLC
AGM
Wednesday 1 March
Atlantic Lithium Ltd
EGM re remuneration arrangement
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC
AGM
Paragon Banking Group PLC
AGM
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co Ltd
AGM
Thursday 2 March
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC
AGM
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd
AGM
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC
AGM
Victorian Plumbing Group PLC
AGM
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
0.30%
1330
0.30%
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED
0.86%
37.8724
0.27%
BONHILL GROUP PLC
-6.67%
7
-3.23%
CHENAVARI TORO INCOME FUND LIMITED
0.00%
0.48
-5.88%
CORA GOLD LIMITED
1.22%
4.15
-2.96%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC
0.59%
102.7
-12.37%
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
0.24%
65.556
10.10%
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
-1.93%
1015
0.50%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
0.00%
1.7
-5.56%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC
14.39%
1.1725
-24.07%
NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED
-1.94%
0.858
40.00%
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC
-7.33%
41.7
36.36%
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC
-1.52%
54.56
-4.48%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
1.28%
591.5
3.64%
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC
-1.09%
226
14.25%
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
-3.17%
0.2324
17.07%
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC
-0.83%
83.8
3.55%
VICTORIAN PLUMBING GROUP PLC
0.62%
81.7
5.45%
WATKIN JONES PLC
0.52%
97.7
-3.09%
All news about ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
10:56a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend..
FA
02/09
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend..
FA
02/03
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/01
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
01/27
Aberforth Smaller beats benchmark in 2022; ups payout
AN
01/27
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
01/27
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc Proposes Final Ordinary Special Dividend for the ..
CI
01/27
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc Proposes Final Ordinary Dividend for the Year End..
CI
01/27
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Final Results
PR
More news
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
-143 M
-172 M
-172 M
Net income 2022
-157 M
-189 M
-189 M
Net Debt 2022
73,3 M
88,4 M
88,4 M
P/E ratio 2022
-7,30x
Yield 2022
2,95%
Capitalization
1 132 M
1 365 M
1 365 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,59x
EV / Sales 2022
-8,43x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
94,2%
More Financials
Chart ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
13,26
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Richard Davidson
Chairman
Julia Le Blan
Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Russell Warner
Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Katharine Stewart
Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia Dimond
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
0.30%
1 365
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
4.67%
4 450
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC
-2.69%
338
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP
3.60%
46
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave