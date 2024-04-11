The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Graeme Bissett

 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380013QYWO82NZV529

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Financial Instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

SEDOL: BYPBD39

Nature of transaction

Purchase

 

Date Of Transaction

9 April 2024

Price (s)

 

78.975 pence for 36,287 shares   

78.7475 pence for 4,900 shares

Volume(s)

 

41,187

Aggregated information

N/A

Place Of Transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

 

5 - Total holding following this notification

125,591

 

 

Contact

Michael Campbell

 

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Date of Notification

11 April 2024

 