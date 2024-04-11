Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based split capital investment trust. The Fund's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with a high level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth, and to provide zero dividend preference (ZDP) shareholders with a pre-determined final capital entitlement of 127.25p per ZDP share. The Fund is focused on achieving its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by small United Kingdom quoted companies. The Fund invests in various sectors including technology, telecommunications, healthcare, financials, real estate, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, basic materials, energy, and utilities. The Fund is managed by Aberforth Partners LLP.

Sector Investment Trusts