Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 3.25p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2024.

The dividend will be paid on 24 June 2024 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 June 2024. The ex dividend date is 6 June 2024.

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan operated by the Company cannot apply to this dividend due to the Company’s planned winding up as set out in the recommended proposals announced today.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)