Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
October 30, 2023 at 12:07 pm EDT
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2023
The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2023 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 60.3 million proxy votes were received, representing 31.7% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:
Resolution
Votes in favour
Discretionary
Votes against
Votes withheld
Total proxy votes
1
60,154,042
0
97,180
39,868
60,291,090
2
60,118,661
0
140,108
32,321
60,291,090
3
58,838,672
0
1,393,311
59,107
60,291,090
4
58,838,672
0
1,393,311
59,107
60,291,090
5
55,137,520
0
5,094,463
59,107
60,291,090
6
58,838,672
0
1,393,311
59,107
60,291,090
7
58,828,873
0
1,403,110
59,107
60,291,090
8
60,134,674
0
111,351
45,065
60,291,090
9
60,164,105
0
98,480
28,505
60,291,090
Note
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
Contact:
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based split capital investment trust. The Fund's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with a high level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth, and to provide zero dividend preference (ZDP) shareholders with a pre-determined final capital entitlement of 127.25p per ZDP share. The Fund is focused on achieving its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by small United Kingdom quoted companies. The Fund invests in various sectors including technology, telecommunications, healthcare, financials, real estate, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, basic materials, energy, and utilities. The Fund is managed by Aberforth Partners LLP.