  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Aberforth Split Level Trust plc
  News
  Summary
    ASIT   GB00BYPBD394

ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST PLC

(ASIT)
Summary 
Summary

Aberforth Split Level Trust : Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/05/2021 | 11:35am EDT
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person Lesley Jackson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status Director
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380013QYWO82NZV529
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial Instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification Code SEDOL: BYPBD39
Nature of transaction Purchase – Dividend reinvestment
Date Of Transaction 31 August 2021
Price (s) 87.11 pence
Volume(s) 800
Aggregated information N/A
Place Of Transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Currency GBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification 33,528
Contact Michael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification 5 October 2021

