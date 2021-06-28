Aberforth Split Level Trust : Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 29 June 2021, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the year ending 30 June 2021. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 28 July 2021.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

28 June 2021