Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASIT   GB00BYPBD394

ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST PLC

(ASIT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberforth Split Level Trust : Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

06/28/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 29 June 2021, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the year ending 30 June 2021. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 28 July 2021. 

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

28 June 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST PLC
06:21aABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period
PR
06/04ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
04/13ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/03ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
01/25ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
01/25ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
01/04ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period Upd..
PR
2020ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period
PR
2020ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2020ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST  : Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news