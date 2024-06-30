610,000 Equity Shares of Abhishek Integrations Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

610,000 Equity Shares of Abhishek Integrations Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1105 days starting from 21-JUN-2021 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

The Promoter have given written consent to include 610,000 Equity Shares subscribed and held by them as a part of Minimum Contribution constituting 20.26% of the post issue Paid-up Equity Shares Capital of the Company in terms of Sub-Regulation (1) of Regulation 236 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and have agreed not to sell or transfer or pledge or otherwise dispose of in any manner, the Minimum Promoter Contribution, and to be marked Minimum Promoter Contribution as locked-in for 3 years from the date of listing.



In addition to Minimum Promoter? Contribution which shall be locked-in for three years, the balance 1,410,785 Equity Shares held by the Promoters and other shareholders shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in the Initial Public Offer.