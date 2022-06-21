Ability : The Company's board of directors assign Mr. Tseng, Ming-Jen as the Chairman
06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Provided by: ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
22:06:11
Subject
The Company's board of directors assign
Mr. Tseng, Ming-Jen as the Chairman
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/21
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Tseng, Ming-Jen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Ability Ent. Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Tseng, Ming-Jen
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Ability Ent. Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Expiration of the terms of office
8.Reason for the change: Expiration of the terms of office
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
