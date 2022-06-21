Ability : The Company's board of directors assign Mr. Tseng, Ming-Jen as the Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder:Tseng, Ming-Jen 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Ability Ent. Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Tseng, Ming-Jen 6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Ability Ent. Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Expiration of the terms of office 8.Reason for the change: Expiration of the terms of office 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None