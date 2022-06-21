Ability : The important resolutions made by the 2022 shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Recognition of the proposal of the Company's 2022 profit distribution. Dividend of common shares: NT$1 per share 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval of the amendment of the Company's " Article of Incorporate" 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Recognition of the 2022 business report and financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Name list of all the elected direcors: Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd. -Tseng, Ming-Jen Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, Chen-Jen Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, Chun-Yi Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Chang, Hsiao-Chi Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Hu, Shiang-Chi Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Chan, Wen-Hsiung Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen Independent Director：Huang, Kuo-Lun 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1) Approval of the proposal of the Company's amendment of the Procedures of Acquiring or Disposing of Assets" (2) Approval of the proposal of the Company's amendment of the "Rules of Procedures for Shareholders' Meeting" (3) Approval of the proposal to release the non-competition prohibition to directors 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to the Company's corporate governance of the "Resolution of Shareholders' Meeting" for the result of each proposal.