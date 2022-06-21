Ability : The important resolutions made by the 2022 shareholders' meeting
06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
22:06:40
Subject
The important resolutions made by the 2022 shareholders'
meeting
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Recognition of the proposal of the Company's 2022 profit distribution.
Dividend of common shares: NT$1 per share
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendment of the Company's " Article of Incorporate"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognition of the 2022 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Name list of all the elected direcors:
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chen-Jen
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chun-Yi
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chang, Hsiao-Chi
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Hu, Shiang-Chi
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung
Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung
Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen
Independent Director：Huang, Kuo-Lun
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) Approval of the proposal of the Company's amendment of the
Procedures of Acquiring or Disposing of Assets"
(2) Approval of the proposal of the Company's amendment of the
"Rules of Procedures for Shareholders' Meeting"
(3) Approval of the proposal to release the non-competition
prohibition to directors
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to the Company's corporate governance of the
"Resolution of Shareholders' Meeting" for the result of
each proposal.
Ability Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:14:05 UTC.