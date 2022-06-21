Ability : The re-election of directors in the 2022 shareholders' meeting including the independent directors and position changed reaching one of third

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
Full re-election at the end of the terms of office
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director：Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen
Director：Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung
Director：Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Tong, Chun-Yi
Director：Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., Representative
-Hu, Shiang-Chi
Director：Representative of Chia-Nine Investment Co., Ltd.
-Huang, Li-An
Director：Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, En-Shao
Independent Director：Chen, Kuo-Hong
Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung
Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen
/Chairman of Ability Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung
/Chairman of eChem Solution Corp.
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Tong, Chun-Yi/Vice Chairman of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., Representative
-Hu, Shiang-Chi
/Chairman of Abico NetCom Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Chia-Nine Investment Co., Ltd.
-Huang, Li-An
/Director of Grandtech C.G. Systems Inc.
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, En-Shao
/Manager of Abico Asia Capital Corp.
Independent Director：Chen, Kuo-Hong/Chairman of Howteh Tech. Co., Ltd.
Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung/ Director of Sunshine Attorneys-at-law
Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen/Director of Guangyun CPAs & Co.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chen-Jen
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chun-Yi
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chang, Hsiao-Chi
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Hu, Shiang-Chi
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung
Independent Director： Chen, Chien-Hung
Independent Director： Huang, Chih-Chen
Independent Director： Huang, Kuo-Lun
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen
/Chairman of Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chen-Jen
/Chairman of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chun-Yi
/Vice Chairman of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chang, Hsiao-Chi
/Chairman of Honlynn Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Hu, Shiang-Chi
/Chairman of Chairman of Abico NetCom Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung
/Chairman of eChem Solution Corp.
Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung/Director of Sunshine Attorneys-at-law
Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen/Director of Guangyun CPAs & Co.
Independent Director：Huang, Kuo-Lun /Chairman of Marco Polo Technology
Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Expiration of terms of office
8.Reason for the change:
Re-election after the expiration of the terms of office
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen 1,650,000 shares
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chen-Jen 2,254,974 shares
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chun-Yi 2,254,974 shares
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chang, Hsiao-Chi 2,254,974 shares
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Hu, Shiang-Chi 24,378,000 shares
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung 24,378,000 shares
Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung 0 shares
Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen 0 shares
Independent Director：Huang, Kuo-Lun 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
Not applicable since full re-election
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
Not applicable since full re-election
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None