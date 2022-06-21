Ability : The re-election of directors in the 2022 shareholders' meeting including the independent directors and position changed reaching one of third

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): Full re-election at the end of the terms of office 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director：Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd. -Tseng, Ming-Jen Director：Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd. -Chan, Wen-Hsiung Director：Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Tong, Chun-Yi Director：Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., Representative -Hu, Shiang-Chi Director：Representative of Chia-Nine Investment Co., Ltd. -Huang, Li-An Director：Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, En-Shao Independent Director：Chen, Kuo-Hong Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd. -Tseng, Ming-Jen /Chairman of Ability Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd. -Chan, Wen-Hsiung /Chairman of eChem Solution Corp. Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Tong, Chun-Yi/Vice Chairman of Abico Avy Co., Ltd. Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., Representative -Hu, Shiang-Chi /Chairman of Abico NetCom Co., Ltd. Director： Representative of Chia-Nine Investment Co., Ltd. -Huang, Li-An /Director of Grandtech C.G. Systems Inc. Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, En-Shao /Manager of Abico Asia Capital Corp. Independent Director：Chen, Kuo-Hong/Chairman of Howteh Tech. Co., Ltd. Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung/ Director of Sunshine Attorneys-at-law Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen/Director of Guangyun CPAs & Co. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd. -Tseng, Ming-Jen Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, Chen-Jen Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, Chun-Yi Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Chang, Hsiao-Chi Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Hu, Shiang-Chi Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Chan, Wen-Hsiung Independent Director： Chen, Chien-Hung Independent Director： Huang, Chih-Chen Independent Director： Huang, Kuo-Lun 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd. -Tseng, Ming-Jen /Chairman of Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, Chen-Jen /Chairman of Abico Avy Co., Ltd. Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, Chun-Yi /Vice Chairman of Abico Avy Co., Ltd. Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Chang, Hsiao-Chi /Chairman of Honlynn Co., Ltd. Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Hu, Shiang-Chi /Chairman of Chairman of Abico NetCom Co., Ltd. Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Chan, Wen-Hsiung /Chairman of eChem Solution Corp. Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung/Director of Sunshine Attorneys-at-law Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen/Director of Guangyun CPAs & Co. Independent Director：Huang, Kuo-Lun /Chairman of Marco Polo Technology Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Expiration of terms of office 8.Reason for the change: Re-election after the expiration of the terms of office 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd. -Tseng, Ming-Jen 1,650,000 shares Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, Chen-Jen 2,254,974 shares Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Tong, Chun-Yi 2,254,974 shares Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd. -Chang, Hsiao-Chi 2,254,974 shares Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Hu, Shiang-Chi 24,378,000 shares Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., -Chan, Wen-Hsiung 24,378,000 shares Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung 0 shares Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen 0 shares Independent Director：Huang, Kuo-Lun 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: Not applicable since full re-election 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Not applicable since full re-election 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None