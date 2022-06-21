Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2374   TW0002374006

ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2374)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
22.00 TWD   -3.93%
10:15aABILITY : The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors
PU
10:15aABILITY : The important resolutions made by the 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
10:15aABILITY : The re-election of directors in the 2022 shareholders' meeting including the independent directors and position changed reaching one of third
PU
Ability : The re-election of directors in the 2022 shareholders' meeting including the independent directors and position changed reaching one of third

06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 22:07:59
Subject 
 The re-election of directors in the 2022 shareholders'
meeting including the independent directors and position
changed reaching one of third
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
Full re-election at the end of the terms of office
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director：Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen
Director：Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung
Director：Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Tong, Chun-Yi
Director：Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., Representative
-Hu, Shiang-Chi
Director：Representative of Chia-Nine Investment Co., Ltd.
-Huang, Li-An
Director：Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, En-Shao
Independent Director：Chen, Kuo-Hong
Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung
Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen
/Chairman of Ability Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung
/Chairman of eChem Solution Corp.
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Tong, Chun-Yi/Vice Chairman of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd., Representative
-Hu, Shiang-Chi
/Chairman of Abico NetCom Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Chia-Nine Investment Co., Ltd.
-Huang, Li-An
/Director of Grandtech C.G. Systems Inc.
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, En-Shao
/Manager of Abico Asia Capital Corp.
Independent Director：Chen, Kuo-Hong/Chairman of Howteh Tech. Co., Ltd.
Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung/ Director of Sunshine Attorneys-at-law
 Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen/Director of Guangyun CPAs & Co.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chen-Jen
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chun-Yi
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chang, Hsiao-Chi
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Hu, Shiang-Chi
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung
 Independent Director： Chen, Chien-Hung
 Independent Director： Huang, Chih-Chen
 Independent Director： Huang, Kuo-Lun
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen
/Chairman of Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chen-Jen
/Chairman of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chun-Yi
/Vice Chairman of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chang, Hsiao-Chi
/Chairman of Honlynn Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Hu, Shiang-Chi
/Chairman of Chairman of Abico NetCom Co., Ltd.
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung
/Chairman of eChem Solution Corp.
Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung/Director of Sunshine Attorneys-at-law
Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen/Director of Guangyun CPAs & Co.
Independent Director：Huang, Kuo-Lun /Chairman of Marco Polo Technology
Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Expiration of terms of office
8.Reason for the change:
Re-election after the expiration of the terms of office
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director： Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tseng, Ming-Jen   1,650,000 shares
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chen-Jen    2,254,974 shares
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Tong, Chun-Yi     2,254,974 shares
Director： Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.
-Chang, Hsiao-Chi  2,254,974 shares
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Hu, Shiang-Chi    24,378,000 shares
Director： Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,
-Chan, Wen-Hsiung  24,378,000 shares
Independent Director：Chen, Chien-Hung  0 shares
Independent Director：Huang, Chih-Chen  0 shares
Independent Director：Huang, Kuo-Lun    0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/13
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
Not applicable since full re-election
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
Not applicable since full re-election
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ability Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
