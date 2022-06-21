Log in
    2374   TW0002374006

ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2374)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
22.00 TWD   -3.93%
10:15aABILITY : The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors
PU
10:15aABILITY : The important resolutions made by the 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
10:15aABILITY : The re-election of directors in the 2022 shareholders' meeting including the independent directors and position changed reaching one of third
PU
Ability : The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors

06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 9 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 22:09:18
Subject 
 The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting
to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen (Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Tong, Chen-Jen (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Tong, Chun-Yi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Chang, Hsiao-Chi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Hu, Shiang-Chi (Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,)
Director: Chan, Wen-Hsiung (Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,)
Independent Director: Huang, Chih-Chen
Independent Director: Huang, Kuo-Lun
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The similar or same business scope as the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the terms of office as the director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
When the execution of voting, the total voting rights of all presenting
shareholders are 157,069,585 rights. The approval rights are 149,319,273,
which is 95.06% of all voting rights.
The proposal has been approved by the method of voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen (Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Tong, Chun-Yi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
(1) Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen
(Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Chairman of Ability Technology (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.
(2)Director: Tong, Chun-Yi
(Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Chairman of Dongguan Cheng Guang Metal Products Co., Ltd.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1) Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen
(Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Address of Ability Technology (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.:
Huanan Industry Area,Liao Bu,Dong Guan, Guang Dong,
(2)Director: Tong, Chun-Yi
(Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Address of Dongguan Cheng Guang Metal Products Co., Ltd.:
Xin Tang Industrial Park, Houjie, Dongguan, Guangdong
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen
(Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Business items of Ability Technology (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.:
Production and sales of electronic still camera
(2)Director: Tong, Chun-Yi
(Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Business items of Dongguan Cheng Guang Metal Products Co., Ltd.:
Research,production and sales of metal parts, electronic precision
parts, components and equipment
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Ability Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
