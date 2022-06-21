Ability : The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen (Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.) Director: Tong, Chen-Jen (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.) Director: Tong, Chun-Yi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.) Director: Chang, Hsiao-Chi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.) Director: Hu, Shiang-Chi (Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,) Director: Chan, Wen-Hsiung (Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,) Independent Director: Huang, Chih-Chen Independent Director: Huang, Kuo-Lun 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The similar or same business scope as the Company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the terms of office as the director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): When the execution of voting, the total voting rights of all presenting shareholders are 157,069,585 rights. The approval rights are 149,319,273, which is 95.06% of all voting rights. The proposal has been approved by the method of voting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen (Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.) Director: Tong, Chun-Yi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.) 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: (1) Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen (Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.) Chairman of Ability Technology (Dongguan) Co., Ltd. (2)Director: Tong, Chun-Yi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.) Chairman of Dongguan Cheng Guang Metal Products Co., Ltd. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: (1) Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen (Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.) Address of Ability Technology (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.: Huanan Industry Area,Liao Bu,Dong Guan, Guang Dong, (2)Director: Tong, Chun-Yi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.) Address of Dongguan Cheng Guang Metal Products Co., Ltd.: Xin Tang Industrial Park, Houjie, Dongguan, Guangdong 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen (Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.) Business items of Ability Technology (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.: Production and sales of electronic still camera (2)Director: Tong, Chun-Yi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.) Business items of Dongguan Cheng Guang Metal Products Co., Ltd.: Research,production and sales of metal parts, electronic precision parts, components and equipment 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A