Ability : The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors

Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen (Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Tong, Chen-Jen (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Tong, Chun-Yi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Chang, Hsiao-Chi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Hu, Shiang-Chi (Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,)
Director: Chan, Wen-Hsiung (Representative of Abico Avy Co., Ltd.,)
Independent Director: Huang, Chih-Chen
Independent Director: Huang, Kuo-Lun
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The similar or same business scope as the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the terms of office as the director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
When the execution of voting, the total voting rights of all presenting
shareholders are 157,069,585 rights. The approval rights are 149,319,273,
which is 95.06% of all voting rights.
The proposal has been approved by the method of voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen (Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director: Tong, Chun-Yi (Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
(1) Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen
(Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Chairman of Ability Technology (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.
(2)Director: Tong, Chun-Yi
(Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Chairman of Dongguan Cheng Guang Metal Products Co., Ltd.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1) Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen
(Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Address of Ability Technology (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.:
Huanan Industry Area,Liao Bu,Dong Guan, Guang Dong,
(2)Director: Tong, Chun-Yi
(Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Address of Dongguan Cheng Guang Metal Products Co., Ltd.:
Xin Tang Industrial Park, Houjie, Dongguan, Guangdong
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)Director: Tseng, Ming-Jen
(Representative of Viewquest Investment Co., Ltd.)
Business items of Ability Technology (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.:
Production and sales of electronic still camera
(2)Director: Tong, Chun-Yi
(Representative of Chia-Mei Investment Co., Ltd.)
Business items of Dongguan Cheng Guang Metal Products Co., Ltd.:
Research,production and sales of metal parts, electronic precision
parts, components and equipment
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A