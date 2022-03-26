Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2374   TW0002374006

ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2374)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden meets top Ukrainian officials in Poland

03/26/2022 | 08:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden meets with European Commission President Von der Leyen, in Brussels

WARSAW (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with top Ukrainian government officials in Warsaw on Saturday during his visit to Poland to show support for the NATO alliance's eastern flank in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden dropped in on a meeting between meeting between Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The United States expressed "unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine had received additional security pledges from the United States on developing defence co-operation.

Later in the day Biden will give what his aides have billed as a major speech.

The White House said that Biden "will deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles".

Biden has held three days of emergency meetings with allies in the G7, Europe and NATO, and visited with U.S. troops in Poland on Friday. He met Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.

Biden is also scheduled to visit a refugee reception centre at Warsaw's national stadium. More than 2 million people have fled the war to Poland, out of the roughly 3.8 million who have left Ukraine all together.

President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation", has tested NATO and the West's ability to unite in the face of a war at the borders of NATO countries.

WARPLANES

Poland was until the collapse of communist rule in 1989 behind the Iron Curtain for four decades, under Soviet influence and a member of the Moscow-led Warsaw Pact security alliance. It is now the biggest formerly communist member of the European Union and NATO.

The rise of rightwing populism in Poland in recent years has put it in conflict with the European Union and Washington, but the threat of Russia pressing beyond its borders has drawn Poland closer to its Western neighbours.

Biden's election put the nationalist Law and Justice government in an awkward position after it had set great store in its relationship with his predecessor Donald Trump.

But as tensions with Russia rose before it invaded Ukraine, Duda appeared to seek to smooth relations with Washington. In December, he vetoed legislation that critics said aimed to silence a U.S.-owned 24-hour news broadcaster.

Biden and Duda were exected in their meeting to address a dust-up over how to arm Ukraine with warplanes, and other security guarantees.

Washington, seeking to avoid a direct conflict with Russia, earlier this month rejected a surprise offer by Poland to transfer Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany to be used to replenish Ukraine's air force.

Now, Poland wants to accelerate the purchase of U.S.-made Patriot missiles, F35 fighter jets and tanks for its own security, and seek reassurance on NATO commitments to defend its members.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Humeyra Pamuk in Warsaw and Trevor Hunnicutt in WashingtonAdditional reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington, Justyna Pawlak and Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw and Kanishka Singh in BengaluruWriting by Trevor HunnicuttEditing by Heather Timmons, Grant McCool and Frances Kerry)

By Jarrett Renshaw and Joanna Plucinska


© Reuters 2022
All news about ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
03/25Saudi Aramco petroleum storage site hit by Houthi attack, fire erupts
RE
03/25Analysis-Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia moves war goalposts
RE
03/25Analysis-Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia moves war goalposts
RE
03/25U.S. FCC adds Russia's Kaspersky, China telecom firms to national security threat list
RE
03/25Exclusive-Sierra Space taps Boeing veteran as CFO after hefty capital raise -sources
RE
03/25FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% as Oil Companies, Miners Gain
DJ
03/25Despite tax cuts, UK's Sunak sees popularity slump - poll
RE
03/25Hydro One in Pilot Project to Facilitate Access to High-Speed Internet in Municipality ..
MT
03/25GLOBAL LNG-Asian prices stable on Japanese demand, Europe uncertainty
RE
03/25Analysis-U.S. credit 'relief' rally could be short-lived as Fed rate risk looms
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 442 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2020 -460 M -16,0 M -16,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 605 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,21x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 7 596 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Jen Tseng Chairman & General Manager
Hung Tien Lin Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuo Hung Chen Independent Director
Chien Hung Chen Independent Director
Chih Cheng Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-13.87%265
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-20.28%9 096
NIKON CORPORATION5.73%3 945
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-17.20%1 709
GOPRO, INC.-18.82%1 310
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-39.88%915