  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2374   TW0002374006

ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2374)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Madeleine Albright remembered as 'trailblazer' on world stage

03/23/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks to reporters following her meeting with Israeli For..

(Reuters) - Madeleine Albright, who was the first female U.S. secretary of state, was mourned following her death on Wednesday as a trailblazer and visionary who left a mark on the world with her deep compassion for humanity.

Albright, 84, died of cancer, her family announced.

Below are quotes from current and former leaders on her passing.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "Madeleine Albright was a force. Hers were the hands that turned the tide of history ... When I think of Madeleine, I will always remember her fervent faith that 'America is the indispensable nation.'"

CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA: "Few of the world's leaders did so much for our country as Madeleine Albright. Born in Czechoslovakia, she left the dictatorship which sought the lives of her family. She got a chance in the free world, made the best of it. Thank you. We'll never forget you."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON AND FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON: "Hillary and I are profoundly saddened by the passing of Albright. She was one of the finest Secretaries of State, an outstanding UN Ambassador, a brilliant professor, and an extraordinary human being."

U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: "She was a trailblazer and a luminary ... She left an indelible mark on the world and on the United Nations. Our country and our United Nations are stronger for her service."

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TONY BLAIR: "Madeleine was one of the most remarkable people I ever had the privilege to work with. She had the sharpest of brains, the most lively conscience and the deepest compassion for humanity."

U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL: "You didn't have to share every one of Secretary Albright's policy views to appreciate her dedicated leadership on behalf of our nation ...

Secretary Albright understood keenly that the United States of America is a global power with global interests and global responsibilities and must act accordingly."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: "It's because of people like Madeleine that the story of America is, ultimately, one of hope - an upward journey."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE BUSH: "She lived out the American dream and helped others realize it ... She served with distinction as a foreign-born foreign minister who understood firsthand the importance of free societies for peace in our world."

GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY, SCHOOL OF FOREIGN SERVICE DEAN JOEL HELLMAN: "Albright combined a scholar's appreciation for the arc of history, an immigrant's recognition of the great promise of America, a woman's understanding of what it means to shatter glass ceilings, and a seasoned diplomat's ability to disarm her opponents with wit, charm, and grace."

(Compiled by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 442 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2020 -460 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net cash 2020 1 605 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,21x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 7 725 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Jen Tseng Chairman & General Manager
Hung Tien Lin Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuo Hung Chen Independent Director
Chien Hung Chen Independent Director
Chih Cheng Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-12.40%275
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-18.86%9 232
NIKON CORPORATION1.94%3 850
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-16.16%1 696
GOPRO, INC.-19.88%1 293
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-38.49%936