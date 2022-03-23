Log in
    2374   TW0002374006

ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2374)
Taliban orders that high schools remain closed to girls is a betrayal of commitments, U.S. says

03/23/2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said the Taliban's announcement that high schools in Afghanistan would remain closed for girls is a betrayal of public commitments to the Afghan people and international community.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the announcement will have an impact on the Taliban's ability to gain international legitimacy.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Rami Ayyub and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 442 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2020 -460 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net cash 2020 1 605 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,21x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 7 725 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Managers and Directors
Ming Jen Tseng Chairman & General Manager
Hung Tien Lin Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuo Hung Chen Independent Director
Chien Hung Chen Independent Director
Chih Cheng Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-12.40%275
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-19.47%9 232
NIKON CORPORATION1.94%3 850
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-18.24%1 696
GOPRO, INC.-19.88%1 293
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-38.49%936