Abingdon Health granted additional patent AppDx LFT reader

Abingdon Health PLC - lateral flow contract development and manufacturing company - On Tuesday, announces the granting of an additional patent for its AppDx lateral flow smartphone reader.

AppDx is a software development kit for reading colorimetric lateral flow tests on Andriod and iOS smartphone operating systems, using a smartphone camera.

The granted patent, GB 2601978, relates to the use of a number of captured images to provide a more refined algorithm, which allows variations in imaging conditions to be averaged out and/or outliers removed. This allows the algorithm to counteract issues typically seen with measuring lateral flow devices, such as specks of dust, reflections or lighting conditions, Abingdon says.

This is the third patent granted to Abingdon Health in relation to AppDx.

Current stock price: 5.03 pence

12-month change: down 46%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

