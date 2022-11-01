Advanced search
ABIOMED, INC.

(ABMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
377.82 USD   +49.88%
06:43pAbiomed Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Abiomed, Inc. - ABMD
BU
05:33pHealth Care Up on J&J Deal, Pfizer Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:11pUS Stocks Close Lower Tuesday Ahead of Fed Decision
MT
ABIOMED INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Abiomed, Inc. - ABMD

11/01/2022 | 06:43pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Abiomed, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ABMD) to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Abiomed will receive $380.00 in cash for each share of Abiomed that they own and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-abmd/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 154 M - -
Net income 2023 210 M - -
Net cash 2023 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 79,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 039 M 17 039 M -
EV / Sales 2023 14,2x
EV / Sales 2024 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 003
Free-Float 92,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Minogue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd A. Trapp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thorsten Sieß Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles A. Simonton Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Laxmi N. Peri Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABIOMED, INC.-28.15%11 460
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-22.97%202 529
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.51%183 206
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-31.40%87 099
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.48%61 431
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.43%53 897