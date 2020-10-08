Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Abiomed, Inc.    ABMD

ABIOMED, INC.

(ABMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Abiomed : Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) announced that on Thursday, October 29, 2020, the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Trapp, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

To listen to the call live, please tune into the webcast via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/or57h3yj or dial (855) 212-2361; the international number is (678) 809-1538. A replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET October 29, 2020 through 10:00 a.m. ET on November 5, 2020. The replay phone number is (855) 859-2056; the international number is (404) 537-3406. The replay access code is 5992445.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory approvals. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “should,” “likely,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. The company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors, including, without limitation: the scope, scale and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s dependence on Impella® products for all of its revenues; the company’s ability to successfully compete against its existing or potential competitors; the acceptance of the company’s products by cardiac surgeons and interventional cardiologists; long sales and training cycles associated with expansion into new hospital cardiac centers; reduced market acceptance of the company’s products due to lengthy clinician training process; the company’s ability to effectively manage its growth; the company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals and market and sell its products in certain jurisdictions; enforcement actions and product liability suits relating to off-label uses of the company’s products; unsuccessful clinical trials or procedures relating to products under development; the company’s ability to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements; the failure of third-party payers to provide reimbursement of the company’s products; the company’s ability to increase manufacturing capacity to support continued demand for its products; the company or its vendors’ failure to achieve and maintain high manufacturing standards; the failure of the company’s suppliers to provide the components the company requires; the company’s ability to expand its direct sales activities into international markets; the outcome of ongoing securities class action litigation relating to our public disclosures, the company’s ability to integrate acquired companies into its operations and other risks and challenges detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and the filings subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ABIOMED, INC.
05:02pABIOMED : Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Notification
BU
08:04aABIOMED : TCT Connect to Highlight How Impella Enables Improved Outcomes for Hig..
BU
09/15ABIOMED : to Hold Fireside Chat at the Raymond James North American Equities Con..
AQ
09/14ABIOMED : to Hold Fireside Chat at the Raymond James North American Equities Con..
BU
09/09ABIOMED : to Hold Fireside Chat at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthc..
AQ
09/08ABIOMED : to Hold Fireside Chat at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthc..
BU
09/03ABIOMED INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18Big Tech drives S&P 500 to record high in coronavirus rally
RE
08/14ABIOMED INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06ABIOMED INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 843 M - -
Net income 2021 181 M - -
Net cash 2021 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 097 M 12 097 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 536
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ABIOMED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Abiomed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABIOMED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 326,40 $
Last Close Price 268,54 $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Minogue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Weber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd A. Trapp Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thorsten Sieß Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Charles A. Simonton Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABIOMED, INC.55.24%12 097
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC39.24%178 949
DANAHER CORPORATION44.66%154 821
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.84%84 291
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.91.31%62 302
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-11.15%56 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group