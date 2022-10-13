Advanced search
    ABMD   US0036541003

ABIOMED, INC.

(ABMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
242.77 USD   -0.15%
07:02aAbiomed Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Notification
BU
05:38aMizuho Securities Starts Abiomed at Buy With $300 Price Target
MT
10/10Piper Sandler Adjusts Abiomed's Price Target to $350 From $425, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
Abiomed Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Notification

10/13/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) announced that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Trapp, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

To listen to the call live, please tune into the webcast via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/493387843 or dial (844) 200-6205; the international number is (929) 526-1599 access code 367357. A replay of this conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The replay phone number is (866) 813- 9403; the international number is +44 204 525 0658.

ABOUT ABIOMED
Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, Abiomed (ABMD), is a leading provider of medical technology that provides circulatory support and oxygenation. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or provide sufficient oxygenation to those in respiratory failure. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Abiomed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 152 M - -
Net income 2023 217 M - -
Net cash 2023 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 037 M 11 037 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,02x
EV / Sales 2024 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 003
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ABIOMED, INC.
Abiomed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ABIOMED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 242,77 $
Average target price 313,33 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Minogue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd A. Trapp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thorsten Sieß Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles A. Simonton Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Laxmi N. Peri Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABIOMED, INC.-32.31%11 037
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-24.96%196 157
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.50%183 083
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-48.14%66 544
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-6.87%56 692
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-36.20%51 238