ABIONYX Pharma announces the appointment of Laurent

Guerci as Chief Digital & Innovation Officer

Management of new projects

Structuring information systems to boost pharma development

Focus on digitalisation and AI to support the deployment of the innovative biotherapy strategy based on Apoa-I

Toulouse, FRANCE, Lakeland MI, USA, July 13, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CEST -ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible),a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinantApoA-I,today announces the appointment of Laurent Guerci as Chief Digital & Innovation Officer.

Agricultural engineer and graduate of the CPA (Executive MBA), Laurent Guerci has spent his entire career in information systems, first as the founding director of a company specialized in ERP for agricultural applications, which he sold, then as consulting director in information systems at PWC, and finally as director of various profit centers within the ACTIA industrial Group, where he was in charge of developing new digital activities in France and abroad.

He will be responsible for carrying out various projects to structure ABIONYX Pharma, in particular the digitalisation of the Group. ABIONYX Pharma's ambition, in support of its innovative biotherapies strategy, is to digitalise its internal processes, its exchanges with its pharmaceutical partners and to use its data capital through the use of Artificial Intelligence technologies to improve its know-how in pre-clinical and clinical studies and the development of innovative therapies, whether in sepsis, renal diseases or ophthalmology.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

