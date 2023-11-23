Press Release

ABIONYX Pharma presents preclinical results

for CER-001 in Brain Fog,

at the 1st International Scientific Congress

on Brain-Kidney Interaction

in Naples on November 23-24, 2023

CER-001 treatment attenuated systemic inflammation, downregulated Indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO1) thereby reducing neuroactive metabolites and waste accumulation

treatment attenuated systemic inflammation, downregulated Indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO1) thereby reducing neuroactive metabolites and waste accumulation Preclinical data support the concept that the use of CER-001 may have the potential to enhance renal and cognitive function

Toulouse, FRANCE, Lakeland MI, USA, November 23, 2023, 7:30 p.m. CET - ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I,announces the presentation of new preclinical data for CER-001in the treatment of brain dysfunction associated with acute kidney injury at the 1st International Congress on brain-kidneyinteraction: from physiology to clinics, to be held from November 23 to 24, 2023 in Naples, Italy.

This lecture presentation follows the presentation of preclinical results on the effects of CER-001 in brain dysfunction induced by acute kidney injury, which were the subject of a dedicated poster at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) held from November 2 to 5, 2023, as part of Kidney Week.

To date there are no appropriate preventive or therapeutic solutions to treat brain dysfunction related to kidney injury consecutive or concomitant with sepsis.

A preclinical study has been sponsored by ABIONYX Pharma to assess the effects of recombinant apoA-I phospholipid complexes in reducing the inflammatory process and preventing sepsis-induced acute renal failure and brain dysfunction.

In both CER-001 dose groups (20 mg/kg and 2x20 mg/kg), blood samples showed a significant reduction in Indolamine-2,3-dioxygenase enzyme activity, measured as the kynurenine/tryptophan ratio (p<0.05) and quinolinic acid levels (p<0.005) compared with the untreated control group. In addition, a significant decrease in systemic and brain interleukin-6(IL-6) levels was observed after CER-001 treatment.

1/2