Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ABIONYX Pharma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABNX   FR0012616852

ABIONYX PHARMA

(ABNX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-17 am EST
1.936 EUR   +4.65%
12:39pAbionyx Pharma : announces its cash position and provides an activity update on the 3rd quarter 2022
PU
10/04ABIONYX Pharma SA Announces Final Patient Enrollment in Phase 2a Clinical Trial with CER-001, Bio-HDL for the Treatment of Patients with Sepsis at High Risk of Developing Acute Kidney Injury
CI
09/29ABIONYX Pharma SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABIONYX Pharma : announces its cash position and provides an activity update on the 3rd quarter 2022

11/17/2022 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

ABIONYX Pharma announces its cash position

and provides an activity update on the 3rd quarter 2022

  • Continued focus of the Services activity on ABIONYX' preclinical studies in ophthalmology
  • Ongoing determination of strategic clinical development paths in ophthalmology
  • Cash position of €3.8 million (excluding French Research Tax Credit) as of September 30, 2022

Toulouse, FRANCE, Lakeland, UNITED-STATES, November 17th 2022, 6.30 pm CET - ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 - ABNX -PEAPME eligible), a next-generationbiotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, announces its cash position for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and reviews the highlights of the period.

The company recorded a consolidated revenue for the first nine months of the year of €3,789 K, after removal of intra-group transactions. IRIS Pharma recorded revenue of €4,196 K for the first nine months of 2022. Relating to the activity dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies aimed at improving the lives of patients, ABIONYX Pharma did not generate any revenue during this quarter and the first nine months of the year.

The consolidated revenue reflects the fact that since the integration of IRIS Pharma, the biotech has decided to focus its efforts on preclinical studies of bio-HDL in ophthalmology, in order to determine the strategic paths for development supporting entrance into the clinical phase as soon as possible. As previously announced, the company will soon communicate its strategy in ophthalmology.

In the renal area, the final patient in the Phase 2a RACERS clinical trial with CER-001, treating patients with sepsis at high risk of developing acute kidney injury, was enrolled on September 26th at the University of Bari. In April, ABIONYX Pharma announced positive interim results from this clinical trial, which demonstrated a rapid reversal of the cytokine storm in sepsis patients, and a rapid improvement in biomarkers of inflammation, including leukocytosis, compared to standard therapy.

In addition, the company continues to receive new Compassionate Access Authorization (CAA) requests for bio-HDL(CER-001) from several hospitals in France and around the world.

As of September 30, 2022, ABIONYX Pharma's cash position stood at €3.8 million before collection of the French Tax Credit (CIR). The company reiterates that Phase 2a is fully financed and that no dilutive financial instruments have been put in place.

1/2

Given the progress of data collection and processing to date the results of the RACERS study will finally be announced early January 2023.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

Contacts:

NewCap

NewCap

Investor relations

Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Arthur Rouillé

Nicolas Fossiez

abionyx@newcap.eu

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

2/2

Disclaimer

Abionyx Pharma SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABIONYX PHARMA
12:39pAbionyx Pharma : announces its cash position and provides an activity update on the 3rd qu..
PU
10/04ABIONYX Pharma SA Announces Final Patient Enrollment in Phase 2a Clinical Trial with CE..
CI
09/29ABIONYX Pharma SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/29Abionyx Pharma : announces its 2022 half-year financial results
PU
09/29ABIONYX PHARMA : 1st-half-year results
CO
08/31ABIONYX PHARMA : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
08/18ABIONYX PHARMA : 2nd quarter turnover
CO
07/31ABIONYX PHARMA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
06/30ABIONYX PHARMA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
05/31ABIONYX PHARMA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3,35 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net income 2022 -5,72 M -5,95 M -5,95 M
Net Debt 2022 0,26 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,2 M 52,9 M 53,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart ABIONYX PHARMA
Duration : Period :
ABIONYX Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABIONYX PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Average target price 4,30 €
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cyrille Tupin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel de Fougeroux Director-Finance & Administration
Emmanuel Huynh Chairman
Renee Benghozi Director-Clinical Research
Constance Keyserling Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABIONYX PHARMA-24.34%53
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.39%78 571
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.09%78 404
BIONTECH SE-36.04%40 074
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-25.58%36 322
GENMAB A/S17.07%28 121