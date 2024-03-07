Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world’s only natural recombinant apoA-I, today announces its financial calendar for 2024.

Events Dates* 2023 Full-Year Results Monday, March 11, 2024 Cash position and activity update for Q1 2024 Thursday, May 16, 2024 Cash position and activity update for Q2 2024 Thursday, August 22, 2024 2024 Half-Year Results Thursday, September 26, 2024 Cash position and activity update for Q3 2024 Thursday, November 14, 2024 * indicative dates subject to change

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines in diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I -based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in sepsis and critical care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307659062/en/