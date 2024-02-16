Abionyx: CSL Behring fails in heart disease trial

On Thursday, Toulouse-based biotech Abionyx Pharma welcomed the failure of a Phase 3 trial conducted by CSL Behring, a setback which, in its view, validates its recent strategic repositioning.



The trial, designed to assess the efficacy and safety of apoA-I developed by CSL Behring from human plasma, failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint of reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).



CSL Behring has announced that it has no plans to file a regulatory application in the short term.



In a press release, Abionyx points out that these clinical results are "extremely positive" for its development and future, following its repositioning outside coronary heart disease



The company explains that its human apoA-I shows greater potential in acute sepsis, where the beneficial effects on mortality have been supported by a wealth of data.



The company also points out that the trial conducted on CSL Behring's apoA-I showed that the compound posed no major safety or tolerability problems in the more than 18,000 patients treated.



Abionyx points out that it has filed numerous patents over the past four years in pathologies ranging from kidney disease to ophthalmology, which extends the exclusivity of apoA-1 until 2043.



Its share price did not benefit from all these announcements on Friday on the Paris Bourse, falling by around 1.3% in the early afternoon.



