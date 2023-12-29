These yearly financial statements, and in particular the sections entitled "Outlook" and "Main risks and uncertainties to which the AbitareIn Group is exposed", contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Group's cur-rent expectations and projections of future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncer-tainty. They refer to events and depend on circumstances that may, or may not, happen or occur in the future. Actual results may differ from those contained in these statements due to a variety of factors, such as volatility in capital and financial mar-kets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, changes in legisla-tion and on the institutional scenario and many other factors, including possible developments in the Covid-19 pandemic, most of which are outside the control of the Group.

Report on the management of group AbitareIn The AbitareIn Group specialises in implementing urban regeneration and redevelopment residential projects involving the purchase of disused or abandoned properties, their demolition and the construction of new residential complexes (both phases that are entirely outsourced through tender contracts) and, finally, their marketing. The Group mainly addresses families who buy a home to live in, focusing its development activ- ities, in particular, on the semi-central and semi-peripheral areas of the city of Milan, whose selection - the result of careful research within a portfolio of opportunities outlined by an Is-suer's internal team - is based on the socio-economic fabric, demographics and the supply and demand relationship. Starting at the end of 2019, the Group launched the project called "Homizy". Homizy nowadays is an innovative SME, 70.7% owned by the parent company AbitareIn S.p.A., dedicated to the development of a new strategic line of business, namely the development and rental of residential properties through so-calledco-living solutions, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, in the Professional segment. In particular, Homizy aims to offer young people, aged between 20 and 35, who relocate from their places of origin to a different city to pursue their career path or who want to fly the nest to become more independ- ent, a living solution that guarantees efficiency in management and maintenance, innova-tive services and spaces for socialising. Pursuant to IFRS 8, no information is provided in relation to operating segments as this is not deemed to be material.

Today, we present AbitareIn's Annual Report for the fiscal year 2023. The results of this fiscal year represent the maturity level achieved by our company. It has been a year filled with activities and innovations within a context still characterized by uncertainties and complexities linked to the Eu- ropean and global macroeconomic situation. During this fiscal period, we delivered over 400 apartments to as many families, finalizing the vast majority of notarial deeds for projects such as Milano City Village, Palazzo Naviglio, and Trilogy Towers. In a time of high borrowing costs, we substantially reduced the Group's debt (by over €100 million from the peak in December 2022) thanks to strong financial discipline. We utilized a debt structure that can be considered as "self-liquidat- ing," accessed only after reaching the break-even point in sales and repaid simultaneously upon the notarization of real estate units. Today, we stand as a mature company, with steady results and a strong asset base, ready to seize significant market opportunities. These opportunities include low competition among operators, a focus on the energy efficiency of homes as mandated by the EU Directive known as the "Green Home," and the resilience of the residential sector. As further evidence of this achieved maturity, during this fiscal period, we decided for the first time to allocate part of our results not only to the company's growth but also to directly remunerate our shareholders. This initiative includes the commencement of a stable dividend distribution and a substantial buy-back plan.