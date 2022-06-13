Abitare In S p A : Approval of consolidated half-yearly results as at 31 march 2022
06/13/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
ABITAREIN APPROVES THE GROUP'S HALF-YEARLY REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2022
SRONG INCREASE OF SALES ALSO THANKS TO GROWTH OF THE DEMAND FOR INVESTMENT
ORDER BOOK AT € 290 MLN FOR 653 FLATS
STRIDE OF PRODUCTION (from € 24.7 million as at 31 March 2021 to € 47.1 million as at 31 March 2022)
AND ACCELERATION OF WORKS ON THE 3 CONSTRUCTION SITES NEAR DELIVERY
CONFERENCE CALL WITH ANALYST ON 16 JUNE AT 9.00
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (consolidated figures as at 31 March 2022 - prepared in accordance with IFRS
international accounting standards)
• CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EQUAL TO EURO 66.4 MILLION (Euro 62.8 million as at 31 March 2021)
CONSOLIDATED EBT EQUAL TO EURO 4.6 MILLION (Euro 4.4 million as at 31 March 2021), net of three incomes not deriving from operating activities and non-recurring:
€ 5.9 million of the income from the IPO of the subsidiary Homizy S.p.A., booked directly to equity, without going through the profit and loss account (although it resulted in a positive cash flow equal to the above amount)
€ 5.6 million of the downward adjustments made to take into account the increase in construction costs on the construction sites near to delivery, whose effects have already been fully implemented with the approval of the quarterly figures as at 31 December 2021,
€ 0.8 million of notional costs arising from the application of IFRS 2 in relation to the stock grants allocated to the management.
EBT ADJ EQUAL TO € 16.9in view of the above
GROUP CONSOLIDATED EQUITY EURO 85.9 MILLION (€ 72.4 million as at 30 September 2021) which includes € 5.9 mln of the income from the IPO of the subsidiary Homizy
NET FINANCIAL DEBT EURO 92.4 MILLION (Euro 75.1 million as at 30 September 2021)
GROUP CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EURO 2.8 MILLION(€ 3.7 as at 31 march 2021) to which must be added € 5.9 mln of the income from the Homizy IPO, already accounted for in the equity reserve.
HIGHLIGHTS AT THE CURRENT DATE (net of delivered apartments)
Abitare In S.p.A.
Registered office: Via degli Olivetani 10/12, 20123 Milan - Operating Headquarters: Viale Umbria 32, 20135 Milan
Company listed on Euronext Milan, Euronext STAR Milan segment (ticker ABT.MI) - VAT no. 09281610965 - Tel. +39 / 02 - 67 02 550 info@abitareinspa.com - abitareinspa.pec@legalmail.it
Share capital Euro € 132,654.06 fully paid in - Share premium reserve: Euro 40,827,659
PIPELINE, PROPERTY UNDER DEVELOPMENT: 297,000 SALEABLE SQUARE METRES FOR 3,297 EQUIVALENT APARTMENTS1 (of which 317 social housing)
AVERAGE NET SALEABLE AREA PURCHASE COST: EURO 551/SQM
ORDER BOOK: 653 EQUIVALENT APARTMENTS FOR EURO 290 MILLION
DOWN PAYMENTS/DEPOSITS BASED ON PRELIMINARY CONVEYANCE AGREEMENTS SIGNED: EURO 90 MILLION
UNITS DELIVERED: 409 FOR EURO 131 MILLION
REAL ESTATE LOAN APPROVED: EURO 264 MILLION OF WHICH EURO 132 MILLION USED
Milan, 13 June 2022 - The Board of Directors of AbitareIn S.p.A., a Milan based leading company in residential development, listed on the MTA market, STAR segment, of Borsa Italiana, today approved the half-yearly consolidated financial report of the AbitareIn Group as at 31 March 2022.
In the first hal of the year, we continued to focus on the development of our strategies and our business"comments Luigi Gozzini, Chairman of the company "with various considerations. First of all, we confirm the success of the new sales strategies, which maximise the potential of a market with strong house purchase price growth, and we see inflation - and like us, all the main market operators - as a driving factor, amplified by the high differential with interest rates which, though rising gently, continue to be at very low levels. As evidence of this, we are seeing a significant increase in investment purchases, especially in the higher end of the range. Work is also proceeding as planned for the completion of the construction sites in progress, in line with the expected completion times, for which, regarding the delivery of supplies, the delays that occurred in the first quarter of the year are no longer being re-ported. Stabilisation of construction costs is now also confirmed".
CEO Marco Grillo adds: "During this first half of the year, we launched the marketing of several projects, with results that have confirmed our expectations. Four projects marketed simultaneously, Lambrate Twin Palace, Palazzo Sintesy, The Units and BalduccioDodici, testify to the level of maturity and organisational efficiency achieved by our Company, whose evolution has led to the achievement of an important new result. We have created the first corporate platform for the online sale of newly built houses, which brings together within a single web-based environment all our initiatives under development, in which it is possible to select the project you are interested in, create quota-tions, book appointments and buy, all conveniently through your own device."
Summary of the main consolidated financial results as at 31 March 2022
The first half of the year closed with CONSOLIDATED REVENUE of Euro 66.4 million, (Euro 62.8 million as at 31 march 2021), substantially influenced by the progress of work on construction sites. In fact,
the revenues derive mostly from:
No. of apartments, considering an average surface area of 92 m2 for the marketing in unrestricted building and 82 m2 for social housing. The actual number of apartments built and for which contracts have been signed - without prejudice to the combined floor area (m2) - may vary depending on the level of customisation of the surface area of the real estate units.
Euro 31.7 million in inventories for progress of works- net of discharge due to the handover (consequent upon the notarial deed of purchase) of the apartments to customers (Euro 3.4 million in the first half of 2021),
Euro 16.9 million in change in inventory for the purchase of new real estate complexes(Euro 33 million in the first half of 2021),
Euro 16.0 million in Revenue from Sales, deriving from the notarial deeds for the real estate units (Euro 25.0 mln in the first half 2021).
Production progress amounts to Euro 47.1 million (Euro 24.7 million as at 31 March 2021) for the prosecution of construction works in the sites of Milano City Village, Trilogy Towers and Palazzo Naviglio and the preparatory works of di Lambrate Twin Palace, Cadoliniex-Plasmon,Porta Naviglio Grande, Savona 105 e BalduccioDodici.
CONSOLIDATED EBT EURO 4.6 MILLION net of three incomes not deriving from operating activities and non-recurring:
€ 5.9 million of the income from the IPO of the subsidiary Homizy S.p.A., booked directly to equity, without going through the profit and loss account (In fact, a different accounting treatment of the item was envisaged with respect to that disclosed with the approval of the interim report for the year ended 31 December 2021, where it had been expressly specified. The different method of accounting does not affect the group's equity. With the same accounting method, the Consolidated EBT for the first quarter amounted to € 2.4 mln while the ADJ EBT amounted to € 13.9 mln)
€ 5.6 million of the downward adjustments, whose effects have already been fully implemented with the approval of the quarterly figures as at 31 December 2021, made to take into account the increase in construction costs on the construction sites near to delivery, following the definition of agreements with the contractors of these construction sites aimed at supporting the production chain and ensuring the delivery of a quality product to customers without further delays in timing.
€ 0.8 million of notional costs arising from the application of IFRS 2 in relation to the stock grants allocated to the management.
Therefore, the EBT ADJ, taking the above into account, is €16.9m.
The EBT is also increased, by Euro 1.7 million, by income not deriving from operating activities, given by the capital gain from the re-measurement at fair value of the equity investment in Tecma Solutions S.p.A..
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT as at 31 march 2022 are equal to Euro 25.7 million (Euro 13.8 million as at 30 september 2021).
The GROUP FINANCIAL DEBT amounts to Euro 92.4 million (Euro 75.1 million as at 30 September 2021), which contemplates the disbursement of Euro 15.8 million (net of advance payments made in previous years) for the purchase of new sites and Euro 27.8 million to the production trend of the
operations in progress. Therefore, on a like-for-like basis (net of investments for the purchase of new areas), the Financial Debt would be equal to Euro 77 million.
Financial Debt
31.03.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2021
Change
amounts in Euro
A.
Cash and cash equivalents
25.717.526
13.778.285
11.939.241
B.
Means equivalent to cash and cash equivalents
-
-
-
C.
Other current financial assets
-
-
-
D.
Liquidity (A) + (B) + (C)
25.717.526
13.778.285
11.939.241
E
Current financial payables
-
-
-
F.
Current portion of non-current debt
14.860.399
16.710.663
(1.850.264)
G.
Current financial debt (E) + (F)
14.860.399
16.710.663
(1.850.264)
H.
Net current financial debt (G) - (D)
(10.857.127)
2.932.378
(13.789.505)
I.
Non-current financial payables
103.304.794
72.167.050
31.137.744
J.
Debt instruments
-
-
-
K.
Trade payables and other non-current payables
-
-
-
L.
Non-current financial debt (I) + (J) + (K)
103.304.794
72.167.050
31.137.744
M.
Total financial debt (H) + (L)
92.447.667
75.099.428
17.348.239
Development Pipeline Overview
At the date of approval of this report, the AbitareIn Group is the owner of 22 areas in the City of Milan (of which 6 on a preliminary basis), corresponding to a total of 297,000 saleable square metres of projects under development, equal to almost 3,3002 equivalent apartments. The different areas are in different stages of development; it is important to highlight another aspect of the Company's development pipeline, that is, its maturity. Thanks to the work carried out by a team specialised in this area, within AbitareIn, which is responsible for carrying out the preparatory activities to obtain the necessary authorisations to carry out the projects, more than 1,280 equivalent apartments will be ready for marketing3 by the end of 2022, while more than 2,460 equivalent apartments will be ready for marketing by the end of 2023 (cumulative figure).
No. of apartments, considering an average surface area of 92 m2 for the marketing in unrestricted building and 82 m2 for social housing. The actual number of apartments built and for which contracts have been signed - without prejudice to the combined floor area (m2) - may vary depending on the level of customisation of the surface area of the real estate units. 3 Construction site that can be launched within 12 months
The order book reached the highest level since the beginning of the Group's activity: out of the almost 3,300 equivalent apartments under development, 653, for a value of Euro 290 million, have already been sold to customers on a preliminary basis, with formally agreed down payments (all secured by an insurance guarantee) of Euro 90 million.
To date, the Group has handed over 409 apartments, for a corresponding value of Euro 131 million, and 440 apartments are under construction and will be delivered from the beginning of the next fiscal year.
The residential market
In this first half of the year, the residential market continues to arouse very strong interest, finding in the potential inflationary trend a further driving factor.
In fact, in the current context, housing represents a tangible asset whose value is destined to grow, and therefore represents a valid investment opportunity, especially when combined with interest rates which, although slightly increasing, continue to remain at very low levels.
This analysis, already corroborated by the data for 2021 - with a 34% increase in buying and selling volumes compared to 20204 - finds complete confirmation in the data released a few days ago by the Agenzia delle Entrate, which showed an increase in buying and selling volumes in the first quarter of 2022 that, at a national level, stands at +12% compared to the same quarter of 2021.
Even in this case, Milan has an extra gear: the increase in buying and selling volumes is exactly three times the national average, with +36%.
Still talking about Milan, the market is also proving to be particularly interesting on the price front. In the city, the average house price has risen by almost 2% since the end of 2021 and by almost 5% compared to a year ago, while there has been a substantial drop in supply (-3.4% in the quarter, - 12% in the last year)5.
Main events after the reporting date
Between the end of the first half of the year and the subsequent period, AbitareIn launched the marketing of 4 residential projects, Lambrate Twin Palace, The Units, Palazzo Sintesy and BalduccioDodici, commercialisations in which the sale price is indexed to the increase in construction costs. These 4 projects, with a total of more than 300 equivalent apartments, are currently being marketed through the 'micro-campaign' sales strategy, with an extremely positive response from customers.
Osservatorio Immobiliare Nazionale FIAIP in collaboration with Enea5Quarterly report of Immobiliare Insights
