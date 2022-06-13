Abitare In S p A : Approval of consolidated half-yearly results as at 31 march 2022

PRESS RELEASE ABITAREIN APPROVES THE GROUP'S HALF-YEARLY REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2022 SRONG INCREASE OF SALES ALSO THANKS TO GROWTH OF THE DEMAND FOR INVESTMENT ORDER BOOK AT € 290 MLN FOR 653 FLATS STRIDE OF PRODUCTION (from € 24.7 million as at 31 March 2021 to € 47.1 million as at 31 March 2022) AND ACCELERATION OF WORKS ON THE 3 CONSTRUCTION SITES NEAR DELIVERY CONFERENCE CALL WITH ANALYST ON 16 JUNE AT 9.00 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (consolidated figures as at 31 March 2022 - prepared in accordance with IFRS international accounting standards) • CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EQUAL TO EURO 66.4 MILLION (Euro 62.8 million as at 31 March 2021) CONSOLIDATED EBT EQUAL TO EURO 4.6 MILLION (Euro 4.4 million as at 31 March 2021), net of three incomes not deriving from operating activities and non-recurring: € 5.9 million of the income from the IPO of the subsidiary Homizy S.p.A., booked directly to equity, without going through the profit and loss account (although it resulted in a positive cash flow equal to the above amount)

€ 5.6 million of the downward adjustments made to take into account the increase in construction costs on the construction sites near to delivery, whose effects have already been fully implemented with the approval of the quarterly figures as at 31 December 2021,

€ 0.8 million of notional costs arising from the application of IFRS 2 in relation to the stock grants allocated to the management. EBT ADJ EQUAL TO € 16.9 in view of the above

GROUP CONSOLIDATED EQUITY EURO 85.9 MILLION (€ 72.4 million as at 30 September 2021) which includes € 5.9 mln of the income from the IPO of the subsidiary Homizy

(€ 72.4 million as at 30 September 2021) which includes € 5.9 mln of the income from the IPO of the subsidiary Homizy NET FINANCIAL DEBT EURO 92.4 MILLION (Euro 75.1 million as at 30 September 2021)

(Euro 75.1 million as at 30 September 2021) GROUP CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EURO 2.8 MILLION (€ 3.7 as at 31 march 2021) to which must be added € 5.9 mln of the income from the Homizy IPO, already accounted for in the equity reserve. HIGHLIGHTS AT THE CURRENT DATE (net of delivered apartments) Abitare In S.p.A. Registered office: Via degli Olivetani 10/12, 20123 Milan - Operating Headquarters: Viale Umbria 32, 20135 Milan Company listed on Euronext Milan, Euronext STAR Milan segment (ticker ABT.MI) - VAT no. 09281610965 - Tel. +39 / 02 - 67 02 550 info@abitareinspa.com - abitareinspa.pec@legalmail.it Share capital Euro € 132,654.06 fully paid in - Share premium reserve: Euro 40,827,659

PIPELINE, PROPERTY UNDER DEVELOPMENT: 297,000 SALEABLE SQUARE METRES FOR 3,297 EQUIVALENT APARTMENTS 1 (of which 317 social housing)

(of which 317 social housing) AVERAGE NET SALEABLE AREA PURCHASE COST: EURO 551/SQM

ORDER BOOK: 653 EQUIVALENT APARTMENTS FOR EURO 290 MILLION

DOWN PAYMENTS/DEPOSITS BASED ON PRELIMINARY CONVEYANCE AGREEMENTS SIGNED: EURO 90 MILLION

UNITS DELIVERED: 409 FOR EURO 131 MILLION

REAL ESTATE LOAN APPROVED: EURO 264 MILLION OF WHICH EURO 132 MILLION USED Milan, 13 June 2022 - The Board of Directors of AbitareIn S.p.A., a Milan based leading company in residential development, listed on the MTA market, STAR segment, of Borsa Italiana, today approved the half-yearly consolidated financial report of the AbitareIn Group as at 31 March 2022. In the first hal of the year, we continued to focus on the development of our strategies and our business" comments Luigi Gozzini, Chairman of the company "with various considerations. First of all, we confirm the success of the new sales strategies , which maximise the potential of a market with strong house purchase price growth, and we see inflation - and like us, all the main market operators - as a driving factor , amplified by the high differential with interest rates which, though rising gently, continue to be at very low levels. As evidence of this, we are seeing a significant increase in investment purchases, especially in the higher end of the range. Work is also proceeding as planned for the completion of the construction sites in progress , in line with the expected completion times, for which, regarding the delivery of supplies, the delays that occurred in the first quarter of the year are no longer being re-ported. Stabilisation of construction costs is now also confirmed". CEO Marco Grillo adds: "During this first half of the year, we launched the marketing of several projects, with results that have confirmed our expectations. Four projects marketed simultaneously, Lambrate Twin Palace, Palazzo Sintesy, The Units and BalduccioDodici, testify to the level of maturity and organisational efficiency achieved by our Company, whose evolution has led to the achievement of an important new result. We have created the first corporate platform for the online sale of newly built houses, which brings together within a single web-based environment all our initiatives under development, in which it is possible to select the project you are interested in, create quota-tions, book appointments and buy, all conveniently through your own device." Summary of the main consolidated financial results as at 31 March 2022 The first half of the year closed with CONSOLIDATED REVENUE of Euro 66.4 million, (Euro 62.8 million as at 31 march 2021), substantially influenced by the progress of work on construction sites. In fact, the revenues derive mostly from: No. of apartments, considering an average surface area of 92 m2 for the marketing in unrestricted building and 82 m2 for social housing. The actual number of apartments built and for which contracts have been signed - without prejudice to the combined floor area (m2) - may vary depending on the level of customisation of the surface area of the real estate units. Abitare In S.p.A. Registered office: Via degli Olivetani 10/12, 20123 Milan - Operating Headquarters: Viale Umbria 32, 20135 Milan Company listed on Euronext Milan, Euronext STAR Milan segment (ticker ABT.MI) - VAT no. 09281610965 - Tel. +39 / 02 - 67 02 550 info@abitareinspa.com - abitareinspa.pec@legalmail.it Share capital Euro € 132,654.06 fully paid in - Share premium reserve: Euro 40,827,659

Euro 31.7 million in inventories for progress of works - net of discharge due to the handover (consequent upon the notarial deed of purchase) of the apartments to customers (Euro 3.4 million in the first half of 2021),

Euro 16.9 million in change in inventory for the purchase of new real estate complexes (Euro 33 million in the first half of 2021),

Euro 16.0 million in Revenue from Sales , deriving from the notarial deeds for the real estate units (Euro 25.0 mln in the first half 2021). Production progress amounts to Euro 47.1 million (Euro 24.7 million as at 31 March 2021) for the prosecution of construction works in the sites of Milano City Village, Trilogy Towers and Palazzo Naviglio and the preparatory works of di Lambrate Twin Palace, Cadolini ex-Plasmon,Porta Naviglio Grande, Savona 105 e BalduccioDodici. CONSOLIDATED EBT EURO 4.6 MILLION net of three incomes not deriving from operating activities and non-recurring: € 5.9 million of the income from the IPO of the subsidiary Homizy S.p.A., booked directly to equity, without going through the profit and loss account (In fact, a different accounting treatment of the item was envisaged with respect to that disclosed with the approval of the interim report for the year ended 31 December 2021, where it had been expressly specified. The different method of accounting does not affect the group's equity. With the same accounting method, the Consolidated EBT for the first quarter amounted to € 2.4 mln while the ADJ EBT amounted to € 13.9 mln)

of the income from the IPO of the subsidiary Homizy S.p.A., booked directly to equity, without going through the profit and loss account (In fact, a different accounting treatment of the item was envisaged with respect to that disclosed with the approval of the interim report for the year ended 31 December 2021, where it had been expressly specified. The different method of accounting does not affect the group's equity. With the same accounting method, the Consolidated EBT for the first quarter amounted to € 2.4 mln while the ADJ EBT amounted to € 13.9 mln) € 5.6 million of the downward adjustments, whose effects have already been fully implemented with the approval of the quarterly figures as at 31 December 2021, made to take into account the increase in construction costs on the construction sites near to delivery, following the definition of agreements with the contractors of these construction sites aimed at supporting the production chain and ensuring the delivery of a quality product to customers without further delays in timing.

of the downward adjustments, whose effects have already been fully implemented with the approval of the quarterly figures as at 31 December 2021, made to take into account the increase in construction costs on the construction sites near to delivery, following the definition of agreements with the contractors of these construction sites aimed at supporting the production chain and ensuring the delivery of a quality product to customers without further delays in timing. € 0.8 million of notional costs arising from the application of IFRS 2 in relation to the stock grants allocated to the management. Therefore, the EBT ADJ, taking the above into account, is €16.9m. The EBT is also increased, by Euro 1.7 million, by income not deriving from operating activities, given by the capital gain from the re-measurement at fair value of the equity investment in Tecma Solutions S.p.A.. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT as at 31 march 2022 are equal to Euro 25.7 million (Euro 13.8 million as at 30 september 2021). The GROUP FINANCIAL DEBT amounts to Euro 92.4 million (Euro 75.1 million as at 30 September 2021), which contemplates the disbursement of Euro 15.8 million (net of advance payments made in previous years) for the purchase of new sites and Euro 27.8 million to the production trend of the Abitare In S.p.A. Registered office: Via degli Olivetani 10/12, 20123 Milan - Operating Headquarters: Viale Umbria 32, 20135 Milan Company listed on Euronext Milan, Euronext STAR Milan segment (ticker ABT.MI) - VAT no. 09281610965 - Tel. +39 / 02 - 67 02 550 info@abitareinspa.com - abitareinspa.pec@legalmail.it Share capital Euro € 132,654.06 fully paid in - Share premium reserve: Euro 40,827,659

operations in progress. Therefore, on a like-for-like basis (net of investments for the purchase of new areas), the Financial Debt would be equal to Euro 77 million. Financial Debt 31.03.2022 31.03.2022 30.09.2021 Change amounts in Euro A. Cash and cash equivalents 25.717.526 13.778.285 11.939.241 B. Means equivalent to cash and cash equivalents - - - C. Other current financial assets - - - D. Liquidity (A) + (B) + (C) 25.717.526 13.778.285 11.939.241 E Current financial payables - - - F. Current portion of non-current debt 14.860.399 16.710.663 (1.850.264) G. Current financial debt (E) + (F) 14.860.399 16.710.663 (1.850.264) H. Net current financial debt (G) - (D) (10.857.127) 2.932.378 (13.789.505) I. Non-current financial payables 103.304.794 72.167.050 31.137.744 J. Debt instruments - - - K. Trade payables and other non-current payables - - - L. Non-current financial debt (I) + (J) + (K) 103.304.794 72.167.050 31.137.744 M. Total financial debt (H) + (L) 92.447.667 75.099.428 17.348.239 Development Pipeline Overview At the date of approval of this report, the AbitareIn Group is the owner of 22 areas in the City of Milan (of which 6 on a preliminary basis), corresponding to a total of 297,000 saleable square metres of projects under development, equal to almost 3,3002 equivalent apartments. The different areas are in different stages of development; it is important to highlight another aspect of the Company's development pipeline, that is, its maturity. Thanks to the work carried out by a team specialised in this area, within AbitareIn, which is responsible for carrying out the preparatory activities to obtain the necessary authorisations to carry out the projects, more than 1,280 equivalent apartments will be ready for marketing3 by the end of 2022, while more than 2,460 equivalent apartments will be ready for marketing by the end of 2023 (cumulative figure). No. of apartments, considering an average surface area of 92 m2 for the marketing in unrestricted building and 82 m2 for social housing. The actual number of apartments built and for which contracts have been signed - without prejudice to the combined floor area (m2) - may vary depending on the level of customisation of the surface area of the real estate units.

3 Construction site that can be launched within 12 months Abitare In S.p.A. Registered office: Via degli Olivetani 10/12, 20123 Milan - Operating Headquarters: Viale Umbria 32, 20135 Milan Company listed on Euronext Milan, Euronext STAR Milan segment (ticker ABT.MI) - VAT no. 09281610965 - Tel. +39 / 02 - 67 02 550 info@abitareinspa.com - abitareinspa.pec@legalmail.it Share capital Euro € 132,654.06 fully paid in - Share premium reserve: Euro 40,827,659