Abitare In S p A : ESG Report 2021

Our commitment for the community. #HumanCentricPhilosophy
City, art, architecture
AbitareIn +Art
Leonardo Horse Project
Communication campaigns and projects
Our social media
SDGs
The Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations
AbitareIn's contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals
NEVER TRIVIAL Projects
Methodological note
Appendices
ALL IMAGES SUBJECT TO COPYRIGHT.
Letter to our stakeholders
Marco Claudio Grillo
Luigi Francesco Gozzini
Chief Executive Office
Chairman
Dear Shareholders,
the following pages provide a report on our approach to ESG issues as set out in our second Sustainability Report.
The latest events that have involved our entire Planet have made us focus even more on the importance of adopting responsible behaviour, for the protection of the environment and social well-being.
"Humanity has the ability to make development sustainable to ensure that it meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of
future generations to meet their own needs". This remark, taken from the Burdtland Report, describes most effectively the mission of Abitare In: meeting the needs of today's families, with aforward-lookingvision that is committed to protecting future generations as well.
With our activities, we are committed to renovating abandoned building stock in our city and re-establishing its urban fabric, investing in projects of enormous value in terms of visual appeal,
the environment and social well-being. We also perform projects for urban regeneration, operating in the "affordable" segment, driven by our democratic view of living.
Efficiency, industrialisation and the creation of an identity brand are the foundations of a continuous and sustainable growth of our business model, which focuses on people and homes as an "aspirational" consumer product.
We have always been aware of the importance of adopting a proactive approach to sustainabil- ity, adopting policies and behaviours that go increasingly in that direction.
We are also aware that there are still countless opportunities for improvement, and we therefore undertake, in view of the coming years, to define new long-term strategies that can lead us to achieve increasingly challenging results in terms of sustainability.
OUR
Identity
regenerationTHE HOUSE
a space for regeneration
"He always designs a thing considering it in its larger context: a chair in a room, a room in a house, a house in the environment, the environment in the project of a city."
- ELIEL SAARINEN -
We believe in the house as a place for living and in living as a space for emotions, sharing time together, serenity, well-being and beauty.
We know that each house can only be a "house in and of the city", a model for the creation of a new urban fabric that is more inclusive, liveable and sustainable.
We have built our sustainability project on these val- ues, to create spaces designed for the needs and aspirations of the people and communities who live inside them.
Spaces designed to regenerate confidence in the future we would like to live in.
ABITAREIN | ESG REPORT 2021
