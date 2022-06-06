Abitare In S p A : ESG Report 2021

Dear Shareholders,

the following pages provide a report on our approach to ESG issues as set out in our second Sustainability Report.

The latest events that have involved our entire Planet have made us focus even more on the importance of adopting responsible behaviour, for the protection of the environment and social well-being.

"Humanity has the ability to make development sustainable to ensure that it meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of

future generations to meet their own needs". This remark, taken from the Burdtland Report, describes most effectively the mission of Abitare In: meeting the needs of today's families, with a forward-lookingvision that is committed to protecting future generations as well.

With our activities, we are committed to renovating abandoned building stock in our city and re-establishing its urban fabric, investing in projects of enormous value in terms of visual appeal,