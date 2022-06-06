Log in
ABITARE IN S P A : ESG Report 2021
PU
03/28ABITARE IN S P A : Trilogy Towers reaches the eighteenth floor
PU
03/21ABITARE IN S P A : AbitareIn participates to the STAR Conference 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Abitare In S p A : ESG Report 2021

06/06/2022 | 01:02am EDT
STILISTI URBANI - MADE IN MILAN

ESG | 2021

AbitareIn

Starting with a house, to change a whole city.

Just as the sustainability of our projects creates family-sized spaces and regenerated cities.

ALL IMAGES SUBJECT TO COPYRIGHT.

5

ABITAREIN | ESG REPORT 2021

ABITAREIN | ESG REPORT 2021

6

INTRODUCTION

OUR

OUR

OUR IMPACT ON

OUR IMPACT

SDGs

NEVER TRIVIAL

APPENDIX

IDENTITY

ESG GOVERNANCE

THE ENVIRONMENT

ON PEOPLE

PROJECTS

Letter to our stakeholders

Marco Claudio Grillo

Luigi Francesco Gozzini

Chief Executive Office

Chairman

Dear Shareholders,

the following pages provide a report on our approach to ESG issues as set out in our second Sustainability Report.

The latest events that have involved our entire Planet have made us focus even more on the importance of adopting responsible behaviour, for the protection of the environment and social well-being.

"Humanity has the ability to make development sustainable to ensure that it meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of

future generations to meet their own needs". This remark, taken from the Burdtland Report, describes most effectively the mission of Abitare In: meeting the needs of today's families, with a forward-lookingvision that is committed to protecting future generations as well.

With our activities, we are committed to renovating abandoned building stock in our city and re-establishing its urban fabric, investing in projects of enormous value in terms of visual appeal,

the environment and social well-being. We also perform projects for urban regeneration, operating in the "affordable" segment, driven by our democratic view of living.

Efficiency, industrialisation and the creation of an identity brand are the foundations of a continuous and sustainable growth of our business model, which focuses on people and homes as an "aspirational" consumer product.

We have always been aware of the importance of adopting a proactive approach to sustainabil- ity, adopting policies and behaviours that go increasingly in that direction.

We are also aware that there are still countless opportunities for improvement, and we therefore undertake, in view of the coming years, to define new long-term strategies that can lead us to achieve increasingly challenging results in terms of sustainability.

7

ABITAREIN | ESG REPORT 2021

ABITAREIN | ESG REPORT 2021

8

OUR

Identity

regenerationTHE HOUSE

a space for regeneration

"He always designs a thing considering it in its larger context: a chair in a room, a room in a house, a house in the environment, the environment in the project of a city."

- ELIEL SAARINEN -

We believe in the house as a place for living and in living as a space for emotions, sharing time together, serenity, well-being and beauty.

We know that each house can only be a "house in and of the city", a model for the creation of a new urban fabric that is more inclusive, liveable and sustainable.

We have built our sustainability project on these val- ues, to create spaces designed for the needs and aspirations of the people and communities who live inside them.

Spaces designed to regenerate confidence in the future we would like to live in.

ABITAREIN | ESG REPORT 2021

10

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Abitare In S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
