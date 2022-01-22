Abitare In S p A : Shareholders' meeting approves the financial statements as at 30/09/2021 and the Report on Remuneration

PRESS RELEASE ABITAREIN: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING EXAMINES THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 09.30.2021 Consolidated REVENUE +70.8% and consolidated ADJ EBT +58.1% Consolidated REVENUE Euro 124.8 million Consolidated ADJ EBT Euro19.6 million ALLOCATION OF NET INCOME APPROVED REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND REMUNERATION PAID ALSO APPROVED Milan, January 22, 2022 - The Shareholders' meeting of AbitareIn S.p.A. (the "Company") - a leading Milan based company in residential development, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan market (ticker symbol: ABT.MI) - met today in second call, examined the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group headed by AbitareIn (the "Group") as at 30 September 2021 and reviewed and approved the Financial Statements for the year ended September 30, 2021 and the net income allocation. The financial statements approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and the consolidated financial statements reviewed by the Shareholders' Meeting are the same documents and contain the same accounting information approved by the Board of Directors on December 3, 2021 and disclosed to the market on the same date. Summary of the main consolidated financial results(consolidated figures as at 30 September 2021 - prepared in accordance with IFRS international accounting standards): CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EQUAL TO EURO 124.8 MILLION (Euro 73.1 million as at 30/09/2020)

CONSOLIDATED ADJ EBT 1 EQUAL TO EURO 19.6 MILLION (EURO 12.4 million as at 30/09/2020)

EQUAL TO EURO 19.6 MILLION (EURO 12.4 million as at 30/09/2020) GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EQUAL TO EURO 12.2 MILLION (Euro 9.2 million as at 30/09/2020)

CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION EQUAL TO EURO 75.1 MILLION (Euro 26.1 million as at 30/09/2019) € 25.4 million net of € 49.7 million invested for the purchase of new areas Adjusted due to higher notional costs (Euro 2.4 million) as a result of applying IFRS 2 in relation to the allocation of the Stock Grant and "listing costs" for the transition to the Euronext MIlan Market - Euronext STAR MIlan Segment (Euro 0.54 million) Abitare In S.p.A. Registered office: Via degli Olivetani 10/12, 20123 Milan - Operating Headquarters: Viale Umbria 32, 20135 Milan Company listed on AIM Italia (ticker ABT.MI) - VAT no. 09281610965 - Tel. +39 / 02 - 67 02 550 info@abitareinspa.com - abitareinspa@legalmail.it Share capital Euro 127,728.00 fully paid in - Share premium reserve: Euro 36,989,382.50

CONSOLIDATED GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY EQUAL TO EURO 72.4 MILLION (EURO 57.8 million as at 30/09/2020)

MORTGAGES AND LOANS APPROVED FOR EURO 217 MILLION, OF WHICH EURO 88 MILLION USED

EPS Euro 0.47 (EPS Euro 0.35 as at 30/09/2020) The main group financial results as at 30 September 2021 The revenue of the parent company as at 30 September 2021 amounted to Euro 9.8 million and is mainly due to revenue from service and intellectual property remuneration contracts signed with the operating vehicles. The profit, amounting to Euro 6,760,145, was strongly influenced by the dividends distributed by the subsidiary Abitare In Maggiolina relating to the deeds executed in 2020. Net Income allocation With reference to the allocation of the profit for the year, the General Meeting approved the proposal to allocate all the profit for the year as retained earnings, as shown in the table below: DESCRIPTION VALUE Net profit Retained earnings € 6,760,145 Total € 6,760,145 Report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid The Shareholders' Meeting, regarding to the report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid (the "Report"), drawn up in compliance with art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (the Consolidated Finance Act) and art. 84-quater of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, approved: With binding resolution, the first section of the Report, which sets out the Company's policy on the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors, key management personnel and members of the Board of Statutory Auditors with reference to the financial year ending 30 September 2022, as well as the procedures used to adopt and implement this policy;

With non-binding resolution, the second section of the Report, containing details of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, key management personnel and members of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the financial year ending 30 September 2021. *** The Manager in charge of preparing the accounting and corporate documents Cristiano Contini declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (Legislative Decree 58/1998), that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, Abitare In S.p.A. Registered office: Via degli Olivetani 10/12, 20123 Milan - Operating Headquarters: Viale Umbria 32, 20135 Milan Company listed on STAR segment of the MTA - Italian Equities Market (ticker ABT.MI) - VAT no. 09281610965 - Tel. +39 / 02 - 67 02 550 info@abitareinspa.com - abitareinspa.pec@legalmail.it Share capital Euro € 132,654.06 fully paid in - Share premium reserve: Euro 40,827,659